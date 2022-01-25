Bolsonaro will visit Russia and Hungary to emphasize ‘values ​​agenda’ | Politics

Playback/Flickr Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin

The trip that Jair Bolsonaro will make to Russia and Hungary in February goes beyond the attempt to take the Brazilian president out of international isolation. Concerned about this year’s election, Bolsonaro will try to reinforce his image as a conservative leader with his right- and far-right supporters.

The leaders of the two countries to be visited support the so-called “values ​​agenda” defended by the Brazilian government in international forums and at the UN.

Bolsonarism has always been linked to conservative international activism. Last year, for example, the president hosted German anti-vaccination activists and Brazil hosted a meeting of the American Conservative Political Action (CPAC) meeting.

At the event, feminism, abortion and the so-called “gender ideology” were attacked, which, in the group’s view, would encourage people to identify in dissonance with their birth sex.

Internally, however, the conduct of foreign policy has been the target of critics of conservative militancy since the departure of former minister Ernesto Araújo from Itamaraty. In the group considered more radical, the criticism is that the current chancellor Carlos França is trying to distance Brazil from nations whose leaders have similar agendas.

For Ernesto’s allies, Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia and Hungary could help to contain dissatisfaction if it is well executed. They recall that these visits were scheduled under the ex-chancellor’s management, but had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

In a live, Ernesto said that the president’s approach to Centrão prevented the government from making a “transforming foreign policy”. In his speech, the former chancellor criticized the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, saying that he “delivered 5G to China” and that it is necessary to know if Bolsonaro’s voters “take it”.

Faria, one of the strong names in the government and in the president’s reelection committee, filed a lawsuit against the former chancellor accusing him of slander, slander and defamation. On social media, Ernesto reacted by saying that the minister has “the guts to persecute conservatives”.

Damaris paper

The customs agenda is currently under the command of the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves. It is not yet confirmed whether she will be part of the entourage that will accompany the president, but her participation, in March, in the next session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva is taken for granted.

In 2019, Damares was at the Budapest Demographic Summit, an event at which the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, often promotes his birth-incentive measures and touted the supposed risks that immigration would pose to the country’s Christian identity.

“The western left is trying to relativize the notion of family, and its instruments are gender ideology and the LGBT+ lobby, which is attacking our children,” he said at last year’s summit.

Orbán, who came to power in 2010, the following year adopted a constitution that defines marriage as “the union between a man and a woman”, and in 2020 banned the adoption of children by gay couples.

Poland, where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has a similar agenda, may also be on the trip’s itinerary, according to the Brazilian president himself last week. But Russia is the big bet to consolidate this project.

In November 2021, the government of Vladimir Putin joined the Geneva Consensus, an attitude celebrated by the Brazilian government. The group is made up of 36 countries that take a stand in international forums against resolutions and programs related to reproductive health and sexual rights, claiming that they would pave the way for the decriminalization or legalization of abortion.

It was created in October 2020 at the initiative of then US President Donald Trump, but the current occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, withdrew the US.

Putin promoted a constitutional reform in 2020 that banned same-sex marriage. In October of last year, in a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, a think tank close to the Russian government, he defended what he called “healthy conservatism”.

He said it is “truly monstrous” when “children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa.”

“In other words, teachers really impose on them a choice that we’re all supposed to have. They do this while leaving parents out of the process, forcing the child to make decisions that can affect their entire life,” he said.

According to Raissa Belintani, from the UN-accredited Conectas Human Rights organization, since the end of Trump’s term, Brazil has led the anti-abortion alliance in the Geneva Consensus and other initiatives. The Brazilian government has already supported, at the UN Human Rights Council, Russian initiatives in resolutions on women’s rights.

“This approximation can also influence national policies, especially in the legislative field, in which regressive proposals have emerged in greater numbers, with support from the ruling base,” she said.

‘Warm up the electorate’

For Deborah Diniz. A professor at the Law School of the University of Brasília, Bolsonaro was cornered by the international traffic shown by former president Lula, his main opponent in this year’s election, and turns to the allies he may have.

“There is fanatical international activism with a conservative agenda that focuses on gender and abortion issues. Bolsonaro uses this to warm up his electorate, which is at a low and is still affected by the controversy surrounding childhood vaccination against Covid. themes related to sexuality and gender is one of the tactics of Bolsonarismo in the three years of government.”