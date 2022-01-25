Bolsonaro’s R$ 1 billion cut in the INSS affects retirees and pensioners – 01/24/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed BRL 988.03 million in resources that were destined for the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The decision, taken last Friday (21), was published this Monday (24) in the Federal Official Gazette. On this date, not only the National Retirement Day, but also the 99th anniversary of Social Security in Brazil is celebrated. The cut reduces the quality of service to the public.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare, headed by Onyx Lorenzoni, the ministry to which the INSS is linked, suffered the biggest cut of all, with around R$ 1 billion. Other areas, such as labor inspection, were also vetoed.

The National Congress had approved R$ 1.337 billion for the “unit administration”, which includes the maintenance of the INSS units and management, responsible for assisting retirees and pensioners. Bolsonaro cut BRL 709.84 million, leaving BRL 628.06 million – a figure that is lower than the government’s original budget proposal of BRL 736.54 million.

In addition, the president canceled the increases approved by parliamentarians for other INSS actions, returning to the values ​​that his government had initially proposed.

Congress approved R$608.75 million for the “social security benefit data processing service”, but Bolsonaro reduced the amount to R$428.1 million. “Improvement in INSS management” went from R$247.14 million to R$153 million. And “recognition of social security rights” went from R$50 million to R$46.6 million.

The column heard sources in the government itself who stated that the INSS will not be able to touch its machine with this approved amount, since the cost of the agencies is large, even more with the need to reduce the waiting list. With that, you must spend the year begging for budgetary supplementation.

According to Vilson Antonio Romero, president of the National Association of Federal Revenue Auditors (Anfip), which also represents INSS auditors, the cut will lead to a worsening in the service provided to the population.

“Any and every cut in the budget, which is already lean, harms. We will have a longer delay for city and rural workers in medical expertise, in analysis of retirement requests, in the care that has already been aggravated by the pandemic”, he evaluated. the column.

INSS queue had more than 1.8 million to get a benefit

The Jair Bolsonaro government has been facing criticism over the delay in recognizing and paying benefits. The queue reached 2.3 million applications at the end of 2019.

In November last year, Leonardo Rolim was replaced in the presidency of the agency by José Carlos Oliveira, who presented a plan to eliminate the queue in 2022. To this end, he listed the modernization of the agency’s digital systems as one of the main points.

Servers claim, however, that process automation does not exempt the need for skilled labor. The lack of new contests to fill the vacancies of servers and auditors who retire is pointed out as one of the causes of the delay.

“At the end of the year, there was a queue of 1.8 million waiting for a solution, of which about 500 thousand are from BPC [o Benefício de Prestação Continuada, garantido aos idosos em extrema pobreza e pessoas com deficiência]. And as you start to reduce the budget and do not recompose the staff, a debacle occurs”, says Romero.

“What a gift Social Security received on its birthday”, quips the president of Anfip.

In time: The Eloy Chaves Law, published on January 24, 1923, is considered the origin of Social Security in Brazil. It forced the railway companies to collect contributions from employers and employees to pay pensions and pensions. From there, the system we have today developed.