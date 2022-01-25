Brazil completes 7 record days in the average of known cases

Brazil today completes a week of consecutive daily records in the moving average of known cases of covid-19. The index stood at 150,236, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

In the last 24 hours, there were 90,509 new known positive tests. Since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Brazil, the country has recorded 24,134,946 cases of the disease from tests.

The average of known cases has been accelerating since December 29, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. The data points to an upward trend of 241% compared to 14 days ago.

The index is considered the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared with the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In the last seven days, the average of cases was:

01/18: 83,630

01/19: 100,322

01/20: 110,442

01/21: 118,840

01/22: 140,698

01/23: 148,212

01/24: 150,236

In the last 24 hours, Brazil also recorded 267 deaths from the disease. In total, 623,412 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

The states of Acre, Goiás and Roraima did not record any deaths in the last 24 hours. Without this data, the moving average of deaths stood at 307 – the number was below 300 since last October 31st.

The data calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days. It is worth mentioning that, on Mondays, the number of new cases and deaths is usually lower because the data is dammed as a result of the weekend.

In all, 21 states and the Federal District show an upward trend. Three registered a decline and two others, stability. All regions show an upward trend: Midwest (119%), North (58%), South (62%), Southeast (46%) and Northeast (25%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (163%)

Minas Gerais: high (118%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (212%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (320%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (50%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (169%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (200%)

Santa Catarina: high (170%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 83,340 new cases of covid-19 were recorded throughout Brazil, as indicated in the bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has reached 24,127,595 confirmed cases of the disease.

Also according to the ministry, there were 259 new deaths caused by covid-19 between yesterday and today in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 623,356 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, the number of recovered cases of covid-19 in Brazil reached 21,834,758, with another 1,669,481 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.