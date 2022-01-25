Brazil drops two positions in the ranking of perception of corruption – News

Brazil has worsened in the Public Sector Corruption Perceptions Index prepared by Transparency International. According to the organization, in a list of 180 countries, Brazil appears in 96th place. Last year, it was in 94th place in relation to the total number of regions involved in the survey.

The survey has been carried out since 1995 and points out that acts by the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers contribute to the lack of transparency, combating illicit practices and freedom of information in Brazil — which open the way to authoritarian and less transparent management.

On a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 means “highly corrupt” and 100 means “very honest”, the country has 38 points, the same score as the previous survey. However, other countries improved their score, which made the country go down the rankings. The performance of Brazil is below the global average, of 43 points, and of Latin America, of 41 points.

According to the organization, “the best scores were given to Denmark, Finland and New Zealand (all three with 88 points) and Norway, Singapore and Sweden (all three with 85 points). by the IPC were Venezuela (14), Somalia and Syria (both 13) and South Sudan (11)”.

Transparency International points out that the rate of corruption in the public sector increases as the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office suffer interference, as well as anti-democratic threats.





The executive director of the entity, Bruno Brandão, says that, in the pandemic, inspection mechanisms should have been strengthened. “Brazil is experiencing a rapid deterioration of the democratic environment and unprecedented dismantling of its ability to fight corruption. These are legal and institutional frameworks that the country took decades to build. This has even more serious consequences as it occurs in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19, when transparency and control of public resources should be prioritized to ensure their good use in the face of humanitarian tragedy”, he highlights.

The report of R7 contacted the Ministry of Justice, the Comptroller General of the Union and the Presidency of the Republic to comment on the issue and is awaiting a position.