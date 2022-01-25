Brazil lost 826,000 domestic jobs in the pandemic, reveals survey

A study carried out by the Instituto Doméstica Legal showed that, during the pandemic, 826 thousand domestic workers lost their jobs with a formal contract — a decrease of 13.26%. The solution for many of them was to work on their own, which was reflected in numbers: in the comparison between the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth of 2019, the informality in this group increased from 71.39% to 75.64%.

In São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, places with a greater number of domestic employees with a formal contract, the movement was no different. While the state of São Paulo lost 270 thousand jobs in domestic employment (-17.58%) and saw informality jump from 65.50% to 71.09%, the state of Rio de Janeiro closed 71 thousand jobs in domestic employment (-13.32%) and registered an increase in informality from 72.42% to 77.92%.

According to Mario Avelino, president of Instituto Doméstica Legal, despite a slight recovery in occupancy levels at the end of last year — still far from the level of 2019 — there was no resumption of formal jobs. For him, there must be fiscal stimulus.

— We have been working for many years to make employers aware of formalizing employment contracts. If the employee works more than two days a week, she is no longer a day laborer, she needs to have a formal contract — explains Avelino: — We need some projects that are stalled at the congress to move forward. From 2006 to 2018, for example, the boss could deduct expenses with INSS from the income tax and refund 9% of its cost. PL 1,766, which returns with this rule, has been waiting for a vote in the Chamber of Deputies since December 2019.

Avelino also says that the approval of Bill 8.681/2017, which recreates the Social Security Recovery Program for Domestic Employers, would help to reduce informality. Through it, the domestic employer could refinance the INSS debt.

Cíntia Oliveira Faustino de Almeida, 45, says she worked as a maid all her life, but lost her job right at the beginning of the pandemic.

— I worked for three years in the house of a couple who had three children, but they had their salary reduced and preferred to dismiss me, saying that they could no longer afford the expenses — he recalls.

After her dismissal, Cíntia tried to sell pot cakes and signed up for a day labor agency. The amount received, however, was very low. So, she decided to start journaling independently.

— At the agency, there were days when I earned R$31 for a three-hour day… I still had to pay for my ticket and lunch. Today, I charge R$ 180, but I don’t have a full schedule. I only work twice a week,” he laments.

The income is barely enough to cover the expenses of the house, which she shares with a son and her husband, who also works informally. Thus, making the social security contribution, for her, is something out of the question. Labor lawyer Cátia Vita warns, however, that paying the INSS is a guarantee in case of accidents:

— In most cases, the diarist doesn’t care about the contribution. But she needs manual work, and if she gets sick, she won’t get any money for the time she’s away. It is extremely important that you call 135 and find out about regularization.

Cátia also says that day laborers who work in the same house three times a week or more may require employment contracts, such as: vacation, 13th salary, unemployment insurance, overtime, holidays, transportation vouchers, stability during pregnancy and prior notice. To appeal to justice, it is necessary to accumulate evidence, such as WhatsApp conversations.