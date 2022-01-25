Brazil Worses Two Positions in Corruption Ranking | World

Brazil has worsened two positions in the world ranking of corruption, according to the survey carried out by Transparency International and released this Tuesday morning (25).

Among 180 countries analyzed, Brazil ranked 96th in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) last year. In 2020, it was in the 94th position. The better the position in the ranking, the less the country is considered corrupt.

On a scale of 0 to 100 points, Brazil reached 38 points – the third worst score in the historical series and the same score achieved in the previous edition.

The Brazilian performance was below the global average (43 points), the Latin American and Caribbean countries (41 points) and the nations that make up the G20 (66 points).

In the Transparency International report, the highest scores were achieved by Denmark, Finland and New Zealand (all with 88 points). Then came Norway, Singapore and Sweden (85 points).

The worst evaluations were registered by Venezuela (14 points), Somalia and Syria (13 points) and South Sudan (11 points).

What explains Brazil’s performance

Transparency International states that Brazil is “stagnating at a very bad level in relation to the perception of corruption in the public sector” and points out that the actions of the federal government, the National Congress and the Judiciary “have led to setbacks in the legal and institutional anti-corruption framework from the country”.

“Brazil is experiencing a rapid deterioration of the democratic environment and an unprecedented dismantling of its ability to fight corruption”, says Bruno Brandão, executive director of Transparency International – Brazil.

“These are legal and institutional frameworks that the country took decades to build. This has even more serious consequences as it occurs in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, when transparency and control of public resources should be prioritized to ensure their good use in the face of humanitarian tragedy”, he adds.

The organization highlighted that, in recent years, it has been denouncing the weakening of the fight against corruption, in the face of anti-democratic speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro, for example. Transparency International has also highlighted the investigations carried out by the Covid CPI and the relationships created between the federal government and Congress through the so-called secret budget.

Bolsonaro attacks Alexandre de Moraes and says he will no longer comply with the minister’s decisions

Finally, the entity also points out that failure to fight corruption harms human rights in countries. Last year, 17 human rights defenders were signed in Brazil.

“Corruption induces violations and activates a vicious cycle in which rights and freedoms are eroded, democracy loses steam and authoritarianism gains ground”, says Nicole Verillo, manager of Support and Anti-Corruption Incidence at Transparency International – Brazil.

“Therefore, the fight against corruption is not a mere detail when it comes to human rights. It is an imperative fight to guarantee rights”, he says.