Brazilian banks will return more than R$ 8 billion unduly charged from customers, check if you are entitled

Brazilian banks have signed an agreement with the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) to begin the return ofand over R$8 billion unduly charged from individual and corporate clients throughout Brazil.

The amounts that will be returned by banks refer to various charges and improper actions made by financial institutions such as closing current or savings accounts with available balance, a case that affected many Bitcoin (BTC) investors and cryptocurrencies in addition to companies in the sector, even leading to the opening of a process in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

In addition, the amount returned also arises from fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, in addition to capital quotas and apportionment of net leftovers from beneficiaries and participants in credit unions; and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

Values ​​referring to to fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged; closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance; registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

Customers of financial institutions that have amounts to be received can receive their money back directly through PIX or via bank transfer.

How do I know if I have values ​​to receive?

To find out if you are entitled to receive amounts unduly charged from banks or other refunds related to the agreement with the BC, you need to access the Registrato, a platform of the Central Bank orwhere the user also informs the data for the receipt of the amount by the banks.

To gain access to the system, it is necessary to register at the Registrato and then access the “Amounts to Receive” tab where the user can consult the amount he has to receive and request payment by the bank.

Through the system, the Central Bank said that the objective is to publicize values ​​that customers of financial institutions are entitled to and often do not even knowwell.

“In addition, the prospect of receiving low amounts may not motivate people to look for the financial institutions with which they maintain or have maintained a relationship in search of information”, said the BC

The BC points out that in many cases the amount to be received can be small, but that even so, the citizen must use his right and ask for the refund of the amount.

“In some situations, the balances receivable may be of small value, but they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts”, says the Central Bank.

