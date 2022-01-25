Brazilian team suffers four casualties from COVID-19 and summons former São Paulo Olympic champion to help Tite

THE Brazilian Team suffered casualties for the match against Ecuador, on Thursday (27), by the south american qualifiers. Four members of the technical committee tested positive for COVID-19.

Physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian, performance analyst Raony Thadeu, assistant César Sampaio and coordinator Juninho Paulista were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

With that, the entity that commands Brazilian football needed to call a ‘reinforcement’ at the last minute. Andre Jardine has been called up to assist Tite during the period when Sampaio will be absent.

Brazil goes to the field this Thursday (27), at 18:00h, to face Ecuador, in Quito, for the qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup. The other commitment that Tite’s team has will be against Paraguay, at Mineirão, on February 1st, at 21:30.

The Brazilian team is guaranteed at the World Cup, which will take place at the end of this year. The team will only fulfill the rest of the calendar and will use the commitments of the qualifiers as preparation in the first semester to define the names that should compose the squad that will go to the Cup.