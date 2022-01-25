Breakout Recharged, an Atari classic, announced for PS4

Arcade game released in 1976 by Atari, Breakout Recharged was announced for PS4 and PS5. The company, along with Adamvision Studios and Sneakybox, kept the classic gameplay, but implemented new tools to make breaking targets more interesting. The launch will take place on February 10th.

The developers promised a look befitting the current titles when bringing the franchise back. In a trailer, they showed the result of the changes and some of the soundtrack, made by Megan McDuffee, award-winning composer at the Annual Game Music Award (2020). Look:

Recharged’s gameplay will be a little faster thanks to the presence of buffs found in obstacles destroyed in the stages. Players can expect machine guns, missiles and a series of explosives to use on their ships during matches.

In addition to PlayStation consoles, the work will have versions for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS and PC.

Breakout Recharged will have 50 different levels

Breakout Recharged’s key features have been released by Atari. In addition to a series of different stages, the title promises co-op in local sessions and much more.

  • More refined controls and visuals;
  • Bricks with special powers;
  • 50 different and challenging levels;
  • Dispute for the top of the online leadership ranking;
  • Coop released in all modes;

So, did you like the game? Played the classic and want to venture into this new version? Tell us in the comments!

