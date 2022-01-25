BrMalls (BRML3) and Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) are deadlocked, Petrobras (PETR4), B3 (B3SA3) and more news

The corporate news highlights the continuation of the impasse of the merger between BrMalls (BRML3) and Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Petrobras employees (PETR3;PETR4) with Covid and the first B3 local holiday (B3SA3) on which the exchange operates normally .

Check out the highlights:

BrMalls (BRML3) and Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

The lack of consensus between Aliansce and BR Malls on a business combination has made companies and their shareholders design new attack and defense strategies, highlights the newspaper. Economic value.

In the most recent one, CPPIB (owner of 23% of Aliansce) announced an increase in its relevant stake in brMalls, to 5.76% – a reaction, according to sources, to a negotiation that has been not very productive between Aliansce and the company’s shareholder funds. target.

In theory, a shareholding of more than 5% allows the shareholder to bring matters related to mergers and acquisitions to a company’s meeting, a sign that BR Malls may be pressured to submit the issue to an eventual vote.

“While Aliansce Sonae strives to gather the necessary quorum for Br Malls to convene a general meeting, we see signs that the offer could turn into a hostile takeover”, warns BBI.

As of 2022, business at B3, which is headquartered in São Paulo, will only be interrupted on national holidays.

Therefore, there will be regular trading on B3 today (25), the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) says that it was informed by the state-owned company that 1,500 workers have covid-19, 500 more cases than the data given by the state-owned company on the 21st.

In this group are only employees of the oil company, out of a universe of 40 thousand. However, the union estimates that more than 3,000 outsourced workers are also sick.

The Minas Gerais Court of Justice determined that the General Meeting of Creditors of Samarco be held until the 10th and 17th of February.

Codesa

The privatization of Companhia Docas do Espirito Santo (Codesa), the first of its kind in the country, still causes uncertainty in the market. However, the initial perception of the sector is that the main criticisms have been resolved and that there will be interest in the asset.

The notice was published on Friday (21). The auction will take place on March 25th. In all, investments of R$ 334.8 million are planned.

Santos Port Authority (SPA)

The debate for the privatization of the Santos Port Authority (SPA), the docks company of the Port of Santos, should officially start this week, with the publication of the model and the opening of the public consultation by Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency). The investment forecast is R$ 16 billion, according to a report by Valor.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes (BEES3) announced that its board of directors has approved the distribution of monthly Interest on Equity for 2022.

A calendar with payment dates and value from this month was released. The first payment will be on 02/03 from the base date of 31/01. The value is BRL 0.02 per share, but with income tax deduction it is BRL 0.017.

Mills (MILS3) announced the end of its second share buyback program, announced in March.

Through the program, Mills repurchased 7,558,687 common shares issued by the company, at an average price of R$7.66 per share, corresponding to 3.0% of its total capital stock and 7.0% of the outstanding shares. .

Technos (TECN3) reported that Aymeric Chaumet, a non-resident investor, now holds 12,011,300 common shares. Thus, he now owns 15.29% of the total share capital of Technos SA

