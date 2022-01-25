Bruce Dickinson Reveals Iron Maiden’s Most Underrated Song

Currently doing his speaking tour around the United States, Bruce Dickinson revealed last Thursday (20) in Tampa, Florida, which is the song of Iron Maiden which he considers the most underrated of his band’s career.

At a certain point in the event where the singer answers questions from fans, Bruce was confronted with such questions and replied (via Blabbermouth) that he is a huge fan of “Total Eclipse”, track that was the B-side of the single “Run to the Hills”, from 1982.

When elaborating on his answer, the singer explained that the track “Gangland” was originally scheduled to appear on the other side of the work, but the band changed their minds and ended up putting “Total Eclipse” in its place, while “Gangland” went to the album. The Number of the Beast.

Bruce Dickinson cites Rock in Rio and recordings from Somewhere in Time

At the same event, Dickinson spoke about Iron Maiden’s performance as headliner at Rock In Rio 1985 and also recalled his lack of contribution to the album’s conception. Somewhere In Time (1986). He explained that he was in a “strange place” during this time.

Last year, the veteran group released their 17th studio effort, Senjutsu, Iron Maiden’s first album in six years. The work was recorded in 2019 in Paris with the longtime producer Kevin Shirley and bassist co-production Steve Harris.

Listen below to a version of “Total Eclipse” recorded by Iron Maiden live in 1982!

READ TOO: Iron Maiden will perform at Morumbi in 2022, says São Paulo director