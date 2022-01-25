Brunna pulls Scooby’s ear for Game of Discord; understand · TV news

At BBB 22 (Globo), Pedro Scooby tried to escape the dynamics of the Game of Discord and received a tug on the ear by Brunna Gonçalves. This Monday (24), the surfer asked if it is necessary to fulfill all the stages of the dynamic, even if he does not have an answer to the questions of the production. The dancer warned her colleague from the Camarote about the damage of an attitude like this.

“Are you obliged to give all the stops in the Game of Discord? I don’t know, a fake person, if I don’t find anyone?”, questioned the athlete. “So it doesn’t sound good to the audience if you answer like this: ‘I don’t want to point anyone’, but you are obliged to participate. You can tell a friend of yours just to [responder a dinâmica]”, explained Ludmilla’s wife.

Paulo André Camilo followed the same line of reasoning as Scooby: “But I don’t think anyone is fake”. “You have to put it on!”, replied the sister, and the Olympic athlete joked about what his tactic will be in these situations: “I’m going to put Pedro on then, you’re the biggest fake”.

“And I will put [a placa em] you”, retorted Luana Piovani’s ex-husband. “When in doubt, everyone goes to Pedro or Eli[ezer Netto]. No, I’m going to Eli”, commented Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni.

With an eye on the comment, Gabriel Medina’s friend pinned the digital influencer. “He gives kisses, love and affection. Then steam! I’m just watching,” said Scooby.

