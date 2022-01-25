Brunna warns Pedro Scooby for Game of Discord; understand

During the BBB 22, Pedro Scooby tried to escape the dynamics of the Game of Discord and ended up receiving an alert from Brunna Gonçalves. This Monday (24), the surfer asked if it is necessary to fulfill all the stages of the dynamic, even if he does not have an answer to the questions of the production. The dancer then warned him about the harm of such an attitude.

BBB22: Pedro Scooby shows too much during the bath and lets out his intimate part: “Grosso”

“Are you obligated to give all the stops in the Game of Discord? I don’t know, a fake person, if I don’t find anyone?”, asked the athlete. “So it doesn’t sound good to the audience if you answer like, ‘I don’t want to point anyone’, but you’re obliged to participate. You can talk to a friend of yours just to [responder a dinâmica]”, said Bruna.

Paulo André followed the same line of reasoning as Pedro Scooby: “But I don’t think anyone is fake.” “You have to put it on!”, replied the participant of the BBB 22, and the Olympic athlete joked about what his tactic will be in these situations: “I’ll put Pedro on then, you’re the biggest fake”.

“And I will put [a placa em] you”, countered Luana Piovani’s ex-husband. “When in doubt, everyone goes to Pedro or Eli[ezer Netto]. No, I’m going to Eli”, commented Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni.

BBB22: Will you give up? Naiara goes to the confessional, calls the production and remains in a vacuum

Looking at the comment, Pedro Scooby pinned the digital influencer: “He gives kisses, love and affection. Then, steam! I’m just watching”, said the surfer.