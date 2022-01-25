Budget technicians leave positions at the Ministry of Economy | Politics

The undersecretary for fiscal affairs of the Budget Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, Luiz Guilherme Pinto Henriques, had his exoneration published, upon request, this Tuesday (25th) in the “Official Gazette”. In his place, Fábio Pifano Pontes was appointed.

Interlocutors from the Ministry of Economy confirm that undersecretary for budget management of the portfolio, Márcio Luiz de Albuquerque Oliveira, should also leave in the coming days. In this case, the technician had been wanting to leave the position for months, and was just waiting for the sanction of this year’s budget piece.

The announcement comes after the sanction of the 2022 budget, which included a salary readjustment for agents of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), in addition to R$ 16.5 billion for secret amendments and R$ 4, 9 billion for the electoral fund.

Bolsonaro sanctions Budget 2022 with cuts in areas such as education, health and work

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed BRL 3.18 billion in resources that had been approved for areas related to scientific research and for public policies aimed at indigenous people and quilombolas.

The cuts also affected projects for the consolidation of rural settlements, for research in universities, for agrarian reform and land tenure regularization and for equality policies and combating violence against women.

Asked if the exoneration is related to the sanction of the budget, Luiz Guilherme said that in February he will start a master’s degree in Economics, a process whose selection began in September last year.

“It has nothing to do with sanctioning the Budget, with any work process […] It was my personal plan. Academic year starts now at the beginning of the year, which coincided with the sanction of the LOA [lei orçamentária]. But it has nothing to do with any specific work process,” she declared.

A decree by President Jair Bolsonaro, published the week before last, expanded Ciro Nogueira’s powers to release funds, reducing the specter of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. This increases political influence in budget decision-making, even more so in an election year.

History of departures from the Ministry of Economy

Risk spending ceiling causes stampede at the Ministry of Economy

Counting the two departures of Budget technicians, the original team from the economic area has already suffered at least 27 casualties in important positions since the beginning of the government, in 2019. See which ones:

Special Secretaries and Attorney General:

Marcos Cintra, Internal Revenue Service

José Barroso Tostes Neto, Internal Revenue Service

Rogério Marinho, Social Security and Work

José Levi, Attorney General of the National Treasury

Marcos Troyjo, Foreign Trade and International Affairs

Paulo Uebel, Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government

Salim Mattar, Privatization

Waldery Rodrigues, Fazenda

Bruno Funchal, Treasury and Budget

Alexandre Manoel, Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery

Mansueto Almeida, National Treasure

Amaro Gomes, Coordination and Governance of State Companies

Wagner Lenhart, Personnel Management and Performance

George SoaresBudget

Pedro Calhman de Miranda, Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery

Jefferson Bittencourt, National Treasure

Undersecretaries, deputy secretaries, directors and advisors:

Marco Cavalcanti, Undersecretary of Fiscal Policy

Caio Megale, director of programs at the Special Secretariat for Finance

Vladimir Kuhl Teles, Undersecretary for Macroeconomic Policy

Vanessa Canado, Special Advisor for Tax Reform

Gildenora Dantas, Deputy Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget

Rafael Araújo, Deputy Secretary of the National Treasury

Presidents of public banks:

Joaquim Levy, National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES)

Rubem Novaes, Bank of Brazil

André Brandao, Bank of Brazil