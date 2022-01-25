bus with 36 people leaves the track and hits a ravine in the interior of Minas – Gerais

bus was removed from the site on Sunday morning (photo: Disclosure/PMR) A bus with 36 passengers left the roadway and hit a ravine on the BR-146 highway, in the municipality of Serra do Salitre, in Alto Paranaba. The driver and the assistant were the most affected by the accident recorded on Saturday night (22/1) and are still hospitalized at the Regional Hospital in the city of Patos de Minas.

The lane departure took place at KM 57 of the highway, a downhill stretch with sharp curves. The exact reason is not known, but the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the bus crashed into a shack.

The driver also tried to prevent another crash from happening, turning the vehicle to an escape area and, even going through the gravel pit, he couldn’t stop, which only happened when he passed the ravine again, towards the roadway. The bus then got stuck in the ground.

The 58-year-old driver and the 46-year-old assistant had more severe pain and abrasions than the rest of the passengers and, therefore, were taken to the Patos de Minas health unit. Most of the 36 passengers had minor injuries.

Almost everyone on the bus traveled from cities like Salinas and Taiobeiras to cities in the state of So Paulo.

The removal of the bus took place on Sunday (23/1) due to lack of visibility at the location shortly after the accident.