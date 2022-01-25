Caixa telephone to consult PIS 2022 is released; See how to check PIS by CPF and telephone

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is getting closer and closer to getting paid. THE calendar, divided between PIS and Pasep, starts at February, but Brazilians are already planning to use the benefit.

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is a paid benefit annually to the worker. At the beginning of the year, when expenses increase, with tax payments, it is natural that everyone is in expectation, but not everyone knows if they will receive.

Below you can see answers to the most frequently asked questions on the topic: How do I know if I am entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance? How to check PIS by CPF and telephone? What is the Caixa telephone number to consult the PIS?

Amount of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance

Many people want to know whether or not they will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Last Saturday (22), the government released a consultation for workers who want to know if they are entitled to the PIS/Pasep benefit and the amount for those who will receive the salary bonus.

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 starts in February. The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Consult PIS by CPF and telephone?

According to the ministry, since January 22, it is possible to consult if the PIS is enabled in the Digital Work Card or not GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt.

THE central Hello Worker, telephone 158, is also available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Caixa telephone to consult PIS 2022

The number of telephone to consult the PIS it’s the one central Hello Worker, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

Phone to consult the Pasep 2022

in the case of workers linked to Pasep, there is the option to call the telephone from the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

How to find the PIS number? How to check PIS 2022 by CPF?

One of the ways to consult the PIS on the internet using the CPF number is through the Meu INSS website, which centralizes several services, such as consulting extracts and statements.

Check out the step-by-step guide below to check the PIS number by CPF:

My INSS is the site used to check PIS by CPF – reproduction

Access the My INSS portal; Click on “Sign in” in the upper right corner; Press “Login”; Choose “Create your account”; Fill in the requested data (CPF, name, e-mail, cell phone), click on the captcha, check “I accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy” and click on “Continue”; Mark the correct answers to the questions “What is your mother’s first name?”, “What day were you born?” and “What is your birth month?” and click on “Continue”; On the following screens, click on the correct answers to the confirmation questions and click on “Continue”; Choose whether you want to receive the confirmation code by SMS or email; Enter the confirmation code you received by SMS or email and press “Validate Registration”; Enter a password of your choice and click “Create Password”; Click on “My INSS”; Login to “Login” in the upper right corner; Your name will be in the upper right corner, and when you click on it you will see the user’s data, with your name, CPF and NIT/PIS.

How to consult the PIS in the CNIS

Another way to check the PIS using the CPF is through the National Social Information Registry (CNIS) website, from the INSS.

PIS can be consulted on the internet, using the CPF number – reproduction

Access the website and click on the “Citizen” icon; Select the “Registration” option from the top menu, and then choose “Affiliate”; Fill in all the requested data, mark the captcha and then tick “Continue”; A message will appear on the screen informing the NIT number.

How to find out the PIS and Pasep number?

Another way to find out the PIS/PASEP number is by consulting the Work Card. In it, along with your personal data, the humerus is on the first pages.

What is PIS?

PIS is the Social Integration Program, a social contribution that companies are required by law to make for their employees.

The PIS amounts finance the payment of unemployment insurance, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the salary bonus.

The purpose of PIS is to allow employees to participate in the development of the company they work for.

What is Pasep?

PASEP is the acronym for the Public Servant Asset Formation Program, the “PIS of civil servants”.

It is also known as a Worker Identification Number (NIT) or NIS (Social Identification Number).