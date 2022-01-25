Cariocas swear in live and generate scolding from Tadeu

The cariocas of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) — with the exception of Arthur Aguiar — have been in the house for a week and are already making presenter Tadeu Schmidt “pull out his hair” during the live programs with a “show” of profanity . Check out some of the moments that the brothers got excited and let out some cursing:

Maria

The actress and singer is one of the ones who swears the most in the house and, during the live broadcast of the immunity test between the cabin group last week, she ended up not holding back.

The sister, who has already revealed that she has unintentionally cursed the production of the program, took a scolding from Tadeu Schimidt at the time. “We are live for all of Brazil, Maria”, warned the presenter.

“It’s just that I hate to lose,” replied Maria, visibly embarrassed and trying to justify herself.

BBB 22: Maria got scolded for profanity live Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Brunna Gonçalves

The dancer and wife of singer Ludmilla ended up getting excited when she entered the reality show’s confessional and swore, quickly correcting herself.

After saying that she had apparently pissed herself in her pants, Brunna cursed when justifying her vote for Natalia. “I really like her, she has a f*ck, putz, she has a top story”, said the sister, who left the confessional laughing.

BBB 22: Brunna swore during voting Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Douglas Silva

The current and first leader of the edition also ended up letting out a curse during the formation of the first wall. After raffling Eliezer’s name in the urn to find out a brother’s vote, Douglas got excited:

“Holy shit,” he exclaimed.

BBB 22: Leader Douglas Silva let out a bad word in the formation of the first wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Pedro Scooby

The surfer also got excited during the formation of the first wall. After having escaped the hot seat thanks to leader Douglas Silva, Scooby reported relief at not having any of the targets of his vote walled up and swore twice:

Damn**, it’s a good thing who I voted for isn’t on the wall, neither of them. Damn**, daddy was select. Pedro Scooby

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby also cursed in the formation of the first wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

