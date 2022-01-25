Carreata gathers emotional testimonies from relatives of victims affected by dam mud in Brumadinho | Minas Gerais

“It’s heartbroken, it’s heartbroken, but we’ll keep walking and fighting for them, voices that have been silenced.”

With this speech, relatives of the victims affected by the mud from the Vale dam in 2019, led a motorcade through the streets of Brumadinhoin the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonteon Monday night (24).

The movement intends to keep alive the memory of the tragedy that caused the death of 270 people, of which 264 were identified. This Tuesday (25), the dam rupture completes three years.

Carreata counted with the mobilization of relatives and residents of the city

City residents followed the protest. Some of the messages were also directed to them.

“We are here to say that we do not accept that this crime falls by the wayside. We are here so that this crime does not happen again. So that you and your family members are safe.”

The association representing the families (avabrum) of those affected seeks justice and calls for accountability for the tragedy. They recalled the breakup of Samarco, which has Vale and BHP Billiton as shareholders, which decimated the Fundão district, in Mariana, in 2015.

“Vale took less than a minute to kill the jewels. So far, no liability. No criminals in jail. Mariana, killed 20,” they said in protest.

In an emotional speech, the representatives also spoke out against the federalization of the process that analyzes the rupture in Brumadinho. They ask for speed in the case, with trial in Minas Gerais.

“1,094 days ago we went to make our cry for the Minas Gerais Justice to judge the crime. It is not possible for 270 dead and mined lives by Vale to have a case judged in Brasília, to be federalized. It was here. This is where the jewel bodies are. It is in this soil devastated by the mud of Vale’s blood, which killed the jewels with a cold pen and with cruel refinements”.

Drivers followed in protest through the streets of Brumadinho, in Grande BH

The reporter got in touch with Vale around 11:50 pm on Monday and awaits a return with the mining company’s position.

THE g1 also contacted the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to update the status of the process that may define, in a collegiate decision, whether the trial will be federalized.

The report also asked for clarification on the performance of the State Public Ministry (MPMG), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) on the articulation of each of these entities and awaits a response.