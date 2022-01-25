Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) has purchase of Grupo Big approved by Cade

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported this Tuesday (25) that the General Superintendence of Cade recommended yesterday (24) the approval of the acquisition of Grupo BIG Brasil by the retailer, through the execution of an Agreement on Control of Concentrations (ACC).

At the opening of the business, Carrefour shares were operating close to stability, advancing, at 10:25 am, 0.2%, quoted at R$ 14.97.

The ACC proposal negotiated by Cade with the Company and the BIG Group provides for the divestment of some stores, but at a lower level than that disclosed in the complexity statement issued by the entity’s superintendence on November 12, 2021 (less than 10% of establishments of the BIG Group), as per the Notice to the Market released by the Company on the same date.

The operation will now be analyzed by CADE’s Tribunal, which has until June 2022 to definitively decide on the superintendence’s recommendations, including the terms of the negotiated ACC.

After closing the transaction, Carrefour will start work on converting 388 stores (63 Maxxi, 43 Sam’s Club, 86 BIG, 45 Super Bompreço, 54 Nacional and 97 TodoDia).

Big purchase announcement by Carrefour boosted shares

The operation was announced in March last year and is valued at a enterprise value (firm value, the sum of a company’s assets and liabilities) of R$ 7 billion.

At the time, Carrefour Brasil shares closed with a jump of almost 13%, encouraging investors.

The operation will be structured in two stages: the payment, in cash, of R$ 5.25 billion to the current controllers of the company, the private equity Advent International and Walmart, and the incorporation of the remaining 30% of the share capital by the subsidiary of the French group.

According to the retailer, the acquisition will expand Carrefour Brasil’s presence in a very dynamic market and allow it to offer Brazilian consumers a wider range of products and services at more competitive prices.

