Celebrities mourn French designer’s death

The death of designer Thierry Mugler this Sunday (23) at the age of 73 was felt not only in the fashion world, but in different spheres of pop culture.

The Frenchman, known for his structured silhouettes, sensual and futuristic looks, has collected a following of celebrities passionate about his creations in professional partnerships carried out over a long and fruitful career.

Even after her retirement in 2002, a new generation of celebrities like Gaga, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B continued to be inspired by and wearing vintage creations by the designer.

No wonder, the news of his death was received with emotion. Among the celebrities who mourned their loss on social media, albeit briefly, with simple messages, images or emojis, are models Shirley Malmann, Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni, journalist Anna Dello Russo and actress Rossy de Palma.

Still others paid their last respects to Mugler. Look:

Diana Ross

“I will miss you Thierry Mugler. This was a wonderful time in our lives,” the singer wrote.

Christian Siriano

The designer lamented the loss of “another icon”. “Rest well, ultimate beauty. You’ve opened a lot of doors. Fashion is having a rough month.”

Kylie Minogue

The singer shared a farewell message on the stylist’s Instagram profile. “My deepest condolences. He was a true visionary. Thank you for your art, Manfred.”

Brigitte Nielsen

“It was a tremendous icon. It’s incredibly sad,” also said the actress on the social network.

Georgia May Jagger

The model and Mick Jagger’s daughter also sent her last message of affection on the platform. “I can’t believe this is true. Sending all my love to all of you. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness,” he recalled.

Alexandre Herchcovitch

The Brazilian stylist spoke of Mugler’s importance in his own career.

“He’s gone too soon. God of fashion, so preciously real, kind, the sweetest…Your Russian will always miss you,” the model said.