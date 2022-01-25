Census starts on August 1st, says IBGE | Politics

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Tuesday (25) that the collection of Census data will begin on August 1 this year.

According to the IBGE, the date originally planned was June 1, but it had to be changed due to the change of the panel that will hold the contest to hire Census professionals.

The IBGE confirmed the start of data collection one day after the approval of the Union Budget for 2022, with a forecast of more than R$ 2 billion for the Census.

The Census should have been carried out in 2020, respecting the 10-year interval between one edition and the next. But it was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

“With the 2022 Demographic Census budget approved and fully sanctioned at R$ 2,292,957,087.00, IBGE informs that the survey collection will start on August 1st. Previously scheduled for June 1st, the date of collection needed be adjusted as a result of the change, in November 2021, of the bank responsible for organizing the Simplified Selection Process (PSS) to hire 183,021 census takers and 23,870 census agents”, said the IBGE.

Census 2022: registration for the IBGE contest with more than 200 thousand vacancies ends this Friday

The Census collects population data and allows for a comprehensive picture of the country to be drawn. In addition to population counts, the survey provides data on living conditions, employment, income, access to sanitation, health and schooling, among others.

This information is essential for the development and implementation of public policies and for carrying out public and private investments.

See some of the public policies based on the Census:

Calibration of representative democracy, through population count (definition of the number of federal and state deputies and councilors)

Determination of target audiences for federal, state and municipal public policies

Detailing the population at risk for vaccination campaigns

Adjustments in policies for overcoming and post-pandemic recovery

Distribution of transfers from the Union to states and municipalities, with a significant impact on public budgets (according to IBGE, in 2019, 65% of the total amount transferred from the Union to states and municipalities considered population data)

Transfers and resources for the administration of Bolsa Família

Identification of priority investment areas in health, education, housing, transport, energy, assistance programs for children, young people and the elderly