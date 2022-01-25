Central Bank creates a system for customers to know if they have money to receive in banks; see how to consult

Tool is already in operation and works for individuals and companies; estimate is that R$ 3.9 billion will be returned to 24 million individuals in the first stage of the action

Adriano Machado/Reuters Money can be redeemed via Pix in the indicated account or by means of payment or transfer to be informed



A tool of central bank is already in operation and allows people and companies to check if they have amounts to receive from banks and other Financial Institution. To consult and see if there are amounts receivable, the customer must access the Central Bank website. QWhoever is registered in the federal government’s single login can use the same data and password for access. It is also possible to make a new registration, on the internet, with the BC. Once this is done, the customer must access the “Amounts Receivable” tab to access the Amounts Receivable System (SVR). If there is a balance available, the consumer can access the Registrato and redeem the amount via pix in the account indicated in the system or by means of payment or transfer to be informed by the banking institution. In all, around R$ 3.9 billion will be returned to 24 million individuals and companies in the first stage of the initiative. The Central Bank estimates that customers have R$ 8 billion to receive.

*With information from the reporter Fernando Martins