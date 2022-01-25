Central Bank system lets you know if a bank owes you; understand | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Central Bank system lets you know if a bank owes you; understand

The Central Bank (BC) launched a service that allows citizens to check if they have money to receive from financial institutions. The Amounts Receivable Information System (SVR) allows the consultation of funds remaining in the accounts, for individuals and companies, and facilitates the return process.

The system went into operation at the end of last year and provides information on credit balances of closed accounts, loan installments and unduly charged fees, in addition to resources not sought after the closure of consortium groups and capital quotas to be returned in credit unions. , between others.

According to the Central Bank, a survey carried out in June 2021 showed customers had about R$ 8 billion to receive from banks and that most people are unaware or do not remember that they have this right.

According to the BC, the data are available at the Registrar and refer to deposit accounts in local currency closed with available balance; closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance; registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies, by securities distributing companies.

The system also has information about fees improperly charged, not returned or subject to return; installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not returned or subject to return as a result of formal commitments with regulatory or inspection and control entities and bodies; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

How to access

The interested party should access the My Financial Life page on the BC website, enter their CPF or CNPJ of their company or the company you represent and see whether or not they have amounts receivable. If so, you must access the Registrar and verify

the total cash receivable;

the bank that must return the resource to you; and

the source of that resource.

To access the Registrato, the interested party must have the Registrato login or the gov.br login (silver or gold level).

To get the values ​​back, there are two options that will be available in the query area. If the customer finds a notice “Request here” it means that the bank has adhered to the BC Term that provides for the return of the amount via Pix to your account within 12 working days. Exceptionally, the bank may pay via TED or DOC, but provided that within a period of up to 12 working days and provided that the account where you registered the Pix key indicated in the Registrato.

If there is a telephone symbol with the indication “Request via institution” it means that the consumer has amounts receivable, but the bank has not adhered to the BC Term and, therefore, he must contact him to arrange the return of the values.

Account amounts prior to 2001 do not appear in this system. If the customer wants to consult these accounts, having the name of the financial institution and the number of the deposit account, it is possible to carry out the search here.