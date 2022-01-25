Central Bank website goes down due to overload in system that ‘hunts’ forgotten money in banks

The official website of the Central Bank of Brazil went down on Monday night (24). The problem may have been caused after the launch of the service that allows the population to check if they have money to receive from banking institutions.

The tool registered wide demand, as soon as it was made public by the monetary institution; to obtain the necessary information on the amounts receivable, it is necessary to navigate through different BC subpages on the internet.

An access overload may have then caused the problem on the BC systems.

The report of InfoMoney found that, around 9:30 pm, the BC portal did not load and the page contained a warning that it could not be accessed. Other media outlets flagged the problem earlier, at 21:00.

The monetary institution was contacted, through its press office, to explain the problem in its digital systems, but, until this publication, it has not expressed itself.

The BC reported this Monday that there are around R$8 billion in the possession of financial institutions that need to be returned to individuals or legal entities. The “Receivable Values” functionality was launched this Monday and is included in the Registrato (BC system).

In the first phase of functionality operations, the BC estimates that approximately BRL 3.9 billion in amounts are withheld as a result of the following situations:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance; fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

“In some situations, the balances receivable may be of small value, but they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts”, says, in a note, the BC.

how to use the tool

Interested parties need to access the "My Financial Life" page on the BC website and then click on Amounts Receivable (a subsection of the page).

Click on the last item named “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”. Then, press “start consultation”, with your CPF (individual) or CNPJ (legal entity) number. Then press “Start consultation” and enter your CPF number. After a digital verification process, the system will point out whether or not you have amounts receivable from banks. If you have amounts receivable, you must consult the Registrato, with the login Registrato or login gov.br. For amounts arising from an account created before 2001, the system is different, says the BC. To access the specific search tool, you must have the name of the financial institution and the deposit account number at hand.

