Change the music! Palmeiras gives a show, runs over Santos and wins its first Copinha title

You can scream fan: Palmeiras has Cup! This Tuesday morning, at Allianz Parque, Verdão ran over Santos 4-0 and secured its unprecedented title in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. With goals from Endrick, Giovani and Gabriel Silva, twice, Alviverde celebrated the achievement with its fans and put an end to part of the music with which it has been provoked.

Overwhelming, Verdão runs over Peixe opens 3-0 in the first half

As was to be expected, given the history that has been showing in this edition of Copinha, Palmeiras started pressuring Santos and began early to “run over” the rival. With three minutes in, midfielder Ed Carlos, from the visiting team, already had a yellow card for fouling Endrick, who opened the scoring in the five minutes. Vanderlan crossed to the area and the alviverde jewel completed it to the net.

Peixe felt the goal, but didn’t have much time to recover. Overwhelming in the rhythm of the game and keeping the marking high, Verdão made a well-crafted move in which Jhonatan rolled to Giovani, free, straightening his body and kicking in place, for cover, to score a great goal expanding the marker. At that moment, the Santos rival was lost and with Derick yellowed.

It didn’t take long for Alviverde to increase the count. At 15 minutes, in a free-kick, Gabriel Silva placed it over the barrier, the ball was deflected and died at the back of the net. It was the last straw for Santos to lose his head and come into play stronger. With Endrick and Giovani as targets, Derick, who already had yellow, ended up taking the second and was sent off.

In isolated moves, Rwan Seco and Fernandinho had dangerous finishes, but they couldn’t score to reduce the damage. Meanwhile, Gabriel Silva and Endrick almost scored again. The Palmeiras shirt 9 even gave a cart and provoked the wrath of the opponents. In the confusion, Lucas Pires was yellow. With this run over alviverde, the game went to halftime.

With one more, Palmeiras increases the score and confirms unprecedented title

Upon returning to the locker rooms, no changes were made to the teams, nor to the game scenario. After two minutes, Fernandinho tried to kick to try to reduce the score and took danger. At six, in a beautiful move, Endrick scored with Giovani, who finished, but was stopped by goalkeeper Diógenes. On the rebound, Endrick tried from afar, but the Santos archer defended.

Before being substituted, Endrick still almost scored one more, taking advantage of Garcia’s cross kick, but again Diógenes saved. With the score guaranteed, the Palmeiras coach spared the most targeted on the field. In addition to Endrick, he took out Giovani, for the entrances of Vitinho and João Pedro, who almost scored as soon as he went to the field, but hit the net outside the goal.

From then on, with more changes and with the heat of the city of São Paulo, the pace of the game dropped a lot. Valente, Santos was still trying to score the honorable goal and prevent a bigger rout. Gabriel Silva still scored the fifth, but Vitinho was offside at the start of the move. But history was already written: the best base in Brazil confirmed its current status and placed the missing title in its gallery. You can change the music, rivals! Palmeiras already has the Cup!

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 4 x 0 SANTOS

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 1/25/2022 – 10 am

Referee: Marcelo Holanda Souza

Assistants: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira and Izabele de Oliveira

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho

Audience/Income: 20,814 paying / R$ 735,620.00

Yellow cards: Jhonnathan, Lucas Pires and Ed Carlos (SAN)

red cards: Derick, at 46’/1st (SAN)

goals: Endrick (5’/Q1) (1-0), Jhonatan (11’/Q1) (2-0), Gabriel Silva (15’/Q1) (3-0) and Gabriel Silva (8’/Q2) (4 -0)

PALM TREES: Mateus; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Ian, at 30’/2nd); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho (Pedro Lima, at 42’/2ºT) and Jhonatan (Kevin, at 30’/2ºT); Giovani (Vitinho, at 23’/2ºT), Gabriel Silva (Lucas Sena, at 42’/2ºT) and Endrick (João Pedro, 23’/2ºT). Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.

SAINTS: Diogenes; Andrey (Rafael Moreira, at 11’/2ºT), Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires (Nycollas, at 21’/2ºT); Jhonnathan, João Victor (Matheus Nunes, at 21’/2ºT) and Ed Carlos; Weslley Patati, Rwan Seco and Fernandinho (Pedrinho, at 11’/2nd) . Technician: Elder Campos.