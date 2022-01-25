Cheap Nvidia graphics card could be gamers’ salvation

The GeForce RTX 3050 is a new cheap graphics card from Nvidia aimed at gaming laptops, and it should be released now on January 27th. The card has been getting good benchmark ratings and apparently has one big advantage over competitors: it can’t be used for cryptocurrency mining.

In a 3DMark TimeSpy test from the VideoCardz website, the RTX 3050 received a score of 6,865 points in the normal test and 3,128 in the extreme test. These numbers mean that Nvidia’s new card far outperforms AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT, proving to be 24% faster. The RTX 3050 also performs similarly to the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (also from Nvidia), but supports ray tracing and DLSS.

Via: VideoCardz

As DigitalTrends pointed out, the RTX 3050 appears to be useless for cryptocurrency mining, unlike other Nvidia cards. That means gamers will have the chance to buy the RTX 3050 without worrying about crypto miners clearing the shelves.

According to screenshots that VideoCardz had access to, the hash rate of the RTX 3050 drops immediately once the mining process starts, going from 20MH/s to 12.5MH/s and to 13.66MH/s in seconds. This is thanks to the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) algorithm of Nvidia’s cheap graphics card, and means it would take almost two years of mining just to pay for the card itself.

Nvidia’s suggested retail price for the GeForce RTX 3050 is US$250 (about R$1,370 at the current price), but considering the state of the graphics card market these days, it’s best to prepare to see that price rise.

