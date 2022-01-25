check out 5 main benefits of food

One of the rich foods to provide our health benefits is from the same family as beans and lentils: the pea. Originally from Southern and Central Europe, it is a vegetable and has more than one variety. There is the pea that can be consumed with the pod and the more traditional one, which are green beans. Consumed in natura, these vegetables are rich in nutrients and benefits to our health. The pea can be consumed in the form of soup, salad, inside rice and in many recipes.

The vitamins present in peas are K1, C, B1, B6 and A. For those who follow a vegetarian and vegan diet, peas are always present, especially because they are rich in fiber and various nutrients. It also has antioxidant power and good concentration of manganese. There are several types of peas being marketed, from fresh to canned.

Check out the main benefits of peas

Collaborates in reducing triglycerides, cholesterol and blood glucose levels

Vitamin B3, found in peas, helps to control and reduce triglyceride content. It not only inhibits the development of bad cholesterol, but also helps in the development of the so-called HDL, which is the most beneficial cholesterol to health. Likewise, controlling this cholesterol helps prevent heart disease.

Due to the good concentration of soluble fibers, they not only reduce the amount of bad cholesterol, but also promote an improvement in glycemic control.

Helps in the slimming process

As a legume, peas already help a lot with their antioxidant effect in the weight loss process. Its action is direct in the fight against inflammation caused by free radicals. One of the peculiarities of the pea is that it is a source of soluble and insoluble fibers, knowing that the soluble ones act more directly in the absorption of carbohydrates.

This indicates that she is able to avoid glucose and insulin spikes. The insoluble fibers present in peas directly collaborate to maintain satiety and improve the functioning of our intestines. This ends up favoring weight loss for those looking to lose weight.

Excellent in preventing osteoporosis

The lack of calcium is the driving force for the emergence of osteoporosis and its absence harms our bones, our teeth and even our nails. Peas are rich in calcium and therefore provide this mineral needed to prevent osteoporosis.

The food has vitamins from the B complex, which are allies in this process.

improves immunity

A lot of people don’t know that immunity can also be strengthened through pea, which has many vitamins and antioxidants. Low immunity is our body’s vulnerability to diseases such as Influenza. A high immunity makes all the difference when avoiding any of these infamous diseases that plague the world.

Slows down the aging of cells

The antioxidant action is very effective in combating the aging of cells and, consequently, helps to prevent the emergence of more serious diseases. This is because the antioxidant effects help fight free radicals.