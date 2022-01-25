Check out the daily horoscope for all signs this Tuesday, 25

THE Moon reaches the Waning phase in Scorpio. It’s Tuesday, a day historically dedicated to Mars, and the red planet is already in Capricorn, sign where it expresses all its capacity to lead. Thus, the day dawns with a somewhat bossy air, full of strength and the desire to define things.

In the capital of São Paulo, the holiday celebrates the anniversary of the typically Aquarian city that is one of the largest in the world. All cosmopolitan, welcoming the most diverse cultures, São Paulo translates well the spirit of Aquarius. The metropolis that created millions of pizza flavors, after importing the traditional Italian recipe, has also added the most exotic ingredients to sushi by introducing the delicacies of Japanese cuisine to the palate of those who say “cookie” instead of “biscuit”. Nothing could be more characteristic for the symbolism of this Fixed sign, of the Air element, ruled by the innovative planet Uranus.

But the sky is workaholic, so you need to see if the people of São Paulo will really have time off or if they will take advantage of the break to fill their schedule. But regardless of geographic location, the astral evokes productivity and reminds everyone that cycles need to be closed to move towards the next steps. After all, the Moon in Scorpio is a sign of change and detachment. Incidentally, she is also the most detox moon in the zodiac.

How about leaving behind those people who charge too much, but make little available? Because the astral favors this penetrating look at the soul to understand who is a partner and who really likes to be in charge and to feel superior. Even because the Scorpio Moon will be in harmony with Mars and also with Venusthat is currently in apparent retrograde motionto facilitate this perception.

Ah, yes: the sky is also very passionate. It’s more a passion with a fetish air than a romantic mood with roses and chocolates, but it’s still possible to love. It’s just not worth trying to discuss the relationship: there is tension between the Moon and Mercury, which is still in apparent retrograde motion. It’s to have less words and more action!

Watch: Amid Libra constellation, the Moon appears on the eastern horizon only after midnight. Moving towards the West as the dawn of Wednesday, the 26th, advances, our natural satellite will be with just over 40% of the body illuminated. The queen of the night will be very close to Zebenelgenubithe star of Alpha of the constellation of Libra, and in the same longitude of acruxthe alpha star of Southern Cross Constellationviewed in a southerly direction relative to the Moon. The Moon will be dazzled by sunlight at dawn, shortly after 5:30 am.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, also read the trends for that sign. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free HERE!

– Also check out my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: Beware of anxiety about solving everything, Aries. Get rid of toxic people and feelings and feel lighter.

Bull: look for good company, Taurus. It’s important to be with who is really worth it. Just avoid wear and tear due to lack of communication.

Twins: focus and be productive, Gemini. Beware of excess charges, as it is important to make things lighter.

Cancer: express yourself, but beware of drama, Cancer. You are quite sensitive and need to learn not to expect too much from others.

Lion: relax, leonine. Take care of your privacy and remember to leave your home space the way you like it.

Virgin: be mindful of your communication, Virgo. Avoid excess thoughts and untimely words.

Lb: Cut costs and value what’s yours, Libra. The moment asks you to value your achievements without feeding attachment to material things.

Scorpion: use your intuition, Scorpio. You will be very perceptive. Avoid wearing yourself out for nothing and pay more attention to your needs.

Sagittarius: the day favors activities focused on spirituality and self-knowledge. Try to sleep well to wake up refreshed.

Capricorn: be careful when exposing yourself to people, Capricorn. It is important to take care of your relationships and surround yourself with trustworthy people.

Aquarium: Think long term, Aquarius. It’s time to do everything consistently. Handle responsibilities well to receive the recognition you deserve.

Fish: the day favors reflection and learning, Pisces. It’s time to study and improve knowledge.

