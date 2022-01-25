Check the results of Quina 5762 and Lotofácil 2430 this Monday (24/1)

posted on 01/24/2022 19:59 / updated on 01/24/2022 20:32



Was luck on your side today? – (credit: Reproduction)

On the night of this Monday (24/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled two lotteries: contests 5762 by Quina, 2430 by Lotofácil, 2266 by Lotomania and 199 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 23-37-58-67-69.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 100 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two

Column 2: 7

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 8

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 9

Column 7: 4

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 08-10-19-32-35-38-46-47-50-54-55-57-69-71-73-75-80-81-82-83.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-14-17-18-19-20-21-23.

