This Monday, January 24th, at Cozinha & Receitas do Tecnonoticias, we will present a delicious and very tasty mousse recipe! Today’s dish is: chocolate mousse with coffee

This delicious mousse recipe is very easy, simple and fun to make! The preparation time for this recipe is approximately 130 minutes and yields up to 4 servings. Get ready then, and let’s go to the kitchen together!

One assembly trick and the mousse looks like a souffle! A touch of coffee enhances the flavor of the dessert!

300 g of dark chocolate (55% to 60% cocoa);

4 eggs;

3 tablespoons of strong coffee (at room temperature);

icing sugar to taste for serving;

figs to taste for serving;

whipped cream to taste to serve.

Step by step to make the mousse

First, separate 4 individual ramekins of 7 cm in diameter and 5 cm in height. Then cut 4 strips of parchment paper 30 cm long and 8 cm high. Soon after, wrap the outside of the ramekins with the parchment paper ribbons and secure with an elastic band.

The idea is to mount a little wall above the edge of the ramequin to hold the souffle while it sets in the fridge. Take a medium pan with water over medium heat – it will be used for the bain-marie.

Then, chop the chocolate into small pieces and transfer to a large glass (or stainless steel) bowl. Then place the bowl in the pan and stir with a spatula until the chocolate is completely melted.

If you prefer, take the chocolate to melt in the microwave, on medium power, every 30 seconds. After, stir at each step so as not to burn and melt evenly. Reserve to warm up.

step forward

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, crack one egg at a time, separating the whites from the yolks. Transfer the whites to the mixing bowl and reserve the yolks. Start beating the egg whites on low speed and increase as they start to foam.

Attention to the point: as soon as the air bubbles near the side of the bowl disappear and the whites are marked by the whisk, it’s ready. If the egg whites are too firm, it is difficult to incorporate them into the chocolate.

Soon after, add the yolks and coffee to the melted chocolate and stir vigorously with a wire whisk – at this point the chocolate hardens a little, that’s how it is, just keep stirring until it forms a smooth cream.

Add ⅓ of the egg whites to the chocolate cream and mix well with the whisk to incorporate. Add the rest of the egg whites, mixing gently with a silicone spatula, moving from bottom to top.

With a ladle, spread the chocolate mousse base over the ramekins, leaving about 1.5 cm of cream above the rim. Finally, take it to the fridge to firm for at least 4 hours (if you prefer, prepare the day before).

When serving, gently remove the parchment paper, being careful not to crack the dessert. Sprinkle with icing sugar to taste and serve with whipped cream and fresh figs (or your favorite fruit).