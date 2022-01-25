Chris Martin appears by surprise in an interview with Dakota Johnson and makes the participants laugh; watch!

Big couple alert in the area! This Sunday (23), Dakota Johnson participated in a chat, via Zoom, in the virtual programming of the “Sundance Film Festival”, to promote her new film “Cha Cha Real Smooth”. But it seems that the actress was having technical problems accessing the meeting and the result of this was a super cute moment with her boyfriend, Chris Martin, who showed up to help. Aww!

When Dakota’s name was announced, there was a dramatic pause of a few seconds for her to appear. When the actress finally showed up, the singer appeared at her side, while she laughed at the situation. Martin, then, gets up and goes to the door in a clumsy way while he greets the other participants of the call to leave the scene. Watch the video:

It’s no secret that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are very discreet about their relationship, this being one of the rare appearances together since they started dating in 2017. At a time when the singer was taken by his romantic side, in October of the year In the past, he surprised by making a public declaration of love to the “50 Shades of Grey” star.

During a Coldplay concert in London, theBefore singing the song “My Universe”, the musician tried to find his beloved in the audience, pointed to her and said: “This one’s about my universe and she’s here tonight. Thanks baby“.

But during those four years, that’s not always the case. The actress told Elle magazine in December that their hectic work demands a lot of them and that they prefer to keep their personal lives more private. “We’ve been together for a while and hang out a few times, but we both work so hard that it’s nice to be home and have some warmth and privacy. Most parties take place inside my house”, revealed.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

The film was released this Sunday (23) in “Sundance Film Festival” and Dakota appears as both star and producer in the credits. The attraction follows a bar Mitzvah party promoter (Cooper Raiff) who makes the crowd dance and have fun as he befriends a young mother (Johnson) and her autistic daughter. A release date for the film on streaming platforms has yet to be announced.