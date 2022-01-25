Chrono Cross Remake May Be Revealed in February

THE possible remake of Chrono Cross gained repercussion in recent months and its revelation would take place at the end of 2021, according to rumors. Since that didn’t happen, another clue is leading fans to believe in the franchise’s return. Yasunori Mitsuda, the RPG’s composer, said he wants to reveal a project in February.

After turning 50 on January 21, Mitsuda shared a message on Twitter to thank his followers for their congratulations. To show gratitude, he promised to reveal his next work next month:

本当 に 多く メッセ から を を 日 ます. お 一 人 お ず 人 に 返信 が ん ず 人 を ませ ん メッセ メッセ メッセ を を メッセ メッセ メッセ メッセ を を メッセ メッセ メッセ メッセ を を を メッセ メッセ メッセ を を を メッセ メッセ メッセ を を を月、一発目の発表をさせてもらいますのでお楽しみに！！ — 光田康典 YasunoriMitsuda (@YasunoriMitsuda) January 21, 2022

Thank you so much for the birthday messages, and I’m sorry I couldn’t respond to each of you. The acknowledgment will be returned in the form of work. We’ll be announcing the first project as early as possible next month — if we’re lucky — so please wait.

If the remake of Chrono Cross happens, perhaps, it will not appear as exclusive to PlayStation consoles. According to insider Nick Baker, the title will also come to PC and Nintendo Switch. As Sony and Square Enix have not officially announced anything, please take this article as a rumor.

More hints of the Chrono Cross remake

According to speculation, Square Enix would reveal more details of the Chrono Cross remake in a partnership with Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, PC and mobile game. That ended up not happening, but sites are betting that a “remaster” is in production. Understand!