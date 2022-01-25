Chrono Cross Remaster could finally be revealed in February

Responsible for the soundtrack of several Square Enix titles, the composer Yasunori Mitsuda may have hinted at the announcement of the long-awaited (but not yet officially confirmed) remaster – or maybe a remake – in Chrono Cross.

On Twitter, Mitsuda thanked fans for messages received on his birthday. In addition to apologizing for not being able to respond to every message sent by fans, the songwriter said he hopes to be able to offer his gratitude through his upcoming work on February this year.

“This thanks will be returned as work”, wrote the musician on the social network. “THE as soon as possible (if you’re lucky), we’ll announce the first [projeto] next month” revealed. Although he didn’t literally say it was the classic RPG, other factors may indicate that the remaster is finally on the way.

Last October, Irish artist Éabha “AVA” McMahon revealed in an interview that she produced a song for remake of a game for PlayStation. She would have been invited by composer Michael McGlynn to work on the new version of a “big” PS game. At the time, it was believed that the announcement would be made in December, during The Game Awards 2021 event.

The following month, Nick Baker, founder of the XboxEra podcast, claimed to have received the confirmation that the project would be a remaster of Square’s classic JRPG. “Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on NVidia’s leaked list, so the game shouldn’t come as a surprise,” Baker said at the time, referring to a leak confirmed by NVidia.

Also, in December 2021, Square’s RPG gained a collaboration with JRPG for mobile Another Eden.

What do you think? Does Chrono Cross Will it really get a remaster, or even a remake?