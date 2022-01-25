Citizen can check amounts receivable from banks at Registrato

As of today (24), any citizen can check if they have amounts receivable from financial institutions. The Registrato, a Central Bank (BC) system that provides an extract of a person’s information with financial institutions, opened a functionality for the user to check if he is entitled to resources.

Until now, the Registrato provided consultations only on debts (opened or settled), opening of bank accounts (active or inactive) and remittances of money abroad. According to the BC, there are around R$8 billion sitting in banks and other financial institutions, waiting to be withdrawn.

To recover the resources, the citizen can ask for the ransom in two ways. The first will be directly via Pix in the account indicated in the Registrato, if the institution has adhered to a specific term with the BC. In other cases, the beneficiary will inform the contact details in the system, and the institution the means of payment or transfer.

Enhancement

In the first phase of the service, the Registrar will disclose BRL 3.9 billion that can be returned as a result of closed and not withdrawn checking or savings accounts, improper collection of fees or credit obligations with a Term of Commitment signed with the BC, capital and apportionment of net leftovers from members of extinct credit unions and consortium groups.

Throughout the year, the BC intends to expand the consultation for the return of amounts resulting from unduly charged fees or credit obligations not provided for in the Term of Commitment, prepaid and postpaid payment accounts closed and with available balance, accounts closed in brokers and distributors of securities and other situations that result in values ​​to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

According to the BC, the data and values ​​provided in the Registrato are the responsibility of the financial institutions themselves. In some cases, the balances receivable may be of small value, but the agency guides the citizen to withdraw the money that belongs to him in a simple and agile way, through the new service.