City Hall publishes Emergency Notice for temporary hiring of health professionals

The Municipality of Aracruz (PMA), through the Health Department (Semsa), publishes Public Notice No. 19, on a temporary basis. Registration starts this Wednesday (26) and continues until Friday (28).

The Public Notice provides for the hiring of a General Physician (from Monday to Friday), a General Physician (Saturday and Sunday), On-duty Nurse, Day Nurse, On-duty Nursing Technician, Nursing Technician (40 hours – diarist), Administrative Assistant, and formation of a reserve record. The professionals will work for a period of three months, which can be extended.

The prerequisites, assignments, workload and remuneration can be found in item 2 of the aforementioned Notice. Semsa advises candidates to observe the requirements in relation to vacancies and documentation.

According to the Secretary of Health, Rosiane Scarpatt, hiring is necessary due to increased demand and positive professionals. “This hiring aims to strengthen the work to face Covid-19, given the scenario of growth in cases of the disease and other flu syndromes. In addition, these professionals will give us the necessary support to the health services, which have registered an overload due to suspected cases and the reduction of the staff who are away because of the disease ”, she pointed out.

Click here for information and registration.