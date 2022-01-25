City of RJ requires parents to sign a statement of responsibility to vaccinate children; MP will investigate | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Itaguaí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, has required from fathers and mothers a declaration of responsibility for the vaccination of children. The measure is irregular and is not within the standards of the Ministry of Health.

The requirement has impacted on adherence to the vaccination campaign in the city, which has doses of vaccine left over. The Public Prosecutor’s Office said it will launch an investigation to investigate the facts and take appropriate measures.

The written consent term is provided for in a technical note from the Ministry of Health on Covid vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, but only when fathers and mothers are not present.

The Municipality of Itaguaí, however, has required the term even when parents take their children.

‘This discourages families’, says resident

Sofia, 7 years old, has hydrocephalus and her mother, Regina Célia Matos Ferreira, was looking forward to vaccination day.

“Even because for us to be more relaxed, because I want to go out with her, I can’t go out to call anyone because I’m afraid to go out and expose her there to the public, more people… I’m afraid”, he said.

Upon arriving at the gas station and faced with the demand, Regina was astonished.

“I talked to the nurse and talked to her: hey, my daughter has to be immunized against this disease, which is no joke! But I have to sign, taking responsibility, because if something happens to my daughter, am I responsible? Does the state have any responsibility? Then she: Yeah, right? ‘The vaccine is not mandatory, if you don’t want to, I mean, don’t take it’. But you don’t, but you run the risk of getting the disease.”

The disclaimer says that the minor can voluntarily participate in the vaccination. The term must be signed and delivered to the post together with a copy of the official document of the legal representative and the minor.

“The (A) minor under their responsibility may voluntarily participate in the vaccination against COVID-19 in the Municipality of Itaguaí (…) It should be noted that vaccination is NOT MANDATORY for this age group”, says the document.

In an audio shown on RJ1 this Monday (24), an employee guides parents:

Copy of the parent’s document, parents must be present to sign and wait 20 minutes.

Okay, but you have to sign an authorization term, even if you are a father, you also have to sign it?

Ah, have to sign, yes, yes.

The bureaucracy is reflected in the vaccination numbers in the city. There are 16,000 children between 5 and 11 years old who are eligible for this stage of the campaign and, for now, 830 pediatric doses are available. Fewer than 300 children have been immunized so far.

In a video published on the social networks of the City Hall, the immunization coordinator of the city Núbia Graziella, explains the requirement and wrongly informs that it is a requirement of the Ministry of Health.

“This is foreseen, this term is not a requirement of the city hall or the city, it is foreseen by the ministry of health, that this vaccination has to be consented. and the city hall was, through the secretary of health, we made this term to be able to facilitate, so that no one has to handwrite their consent form. then we standardized it, ok? and then the child can be accompanied by the uncle, the aunt, the grandmother, because the consent form will already be filled in and signed “.

In the publication, users criticized the requirement. “This discourages families to take them to vaccinate”.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, last week determined that the MP of each state should act to ensure that the rules of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) are complied with.