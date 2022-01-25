Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil hires for the production line in Minas

Among the main benefits offered by the company is the variable compensation program (photo: Arthur Seabra/Disclosure) Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, is hiring production operators, forklift operators, maintenance technicians and consultants to work at the company’s plant in Itabirito (MG). There are 13 vacancies, which are also open to People with Disabilities (PCD), and interested parties can register on the website or request a referral letter at the Sine de Itabirito (Praa Doutor Guilherme, 169 – Centro).

Among the main benefits offered by the company, in addition to a salary compatible with the market, are medical and dental assistance, a variable compensation program, life insurance, food stamps and meal or lunch vouchers at the company (depending on the position).

For the position of production operator, five vacancies are offered. The hired professionals will feed the production lines with the necessary inputs, in addition to keeping them clean and organized to support the manufacturing technicians who operate the machines. It is necessary to have completed high school to participate in the selection process.

There are four vacancies available for forklift operators and, to apply, the candidate must have completed high school and a specific course for the role. The work consists of loading and unloading to supply the production lines.

For maintenance technicians, two vacancies are offered, which require a complete high school education. Contractors will be responsible for ensuring the integrity and maintenance of electrical equipment, in addition to providing technical support in electrical maintenance.

For the role of lecturer, candidates must have completed high school, in addition to mastering the techniques in handling IT equipment and knowledge of SAP. There are only two vacancies and the contractors will control and keep the company’s inventories up to date and ensure, with accuracy, all the operations carried out involving products, containers, packaging and pallets.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil warns that all its job vacancies are published on the official channels: Vagas.com and the company’s social networks Facebook and Instagram. The company advises that, in case of receiving information related to the company, the person checks the official channels and does not click or share links that may redirect to fake websites.