Commercial properties are cheaper for sale and rent in Porto Alegre, points out Fipe | Rio Grande do Sul

THE sale and rent of commercial real estate in Porto Alegre had real fall in price during 2021, points out the FipeZap Commercial Sale and Lease Index released this Tuesday (25). The indicator is compared with the inflation for the year, in order to verify a real increase or decrease.

The value of commercial salebased on nearly 11,500 ads, fell 2.89% last year in the city. The drop in Porto Alegre was not more profound than that of Florianópolis (-342%). THE average price of the purchase of a property is BRL 6,859 per m² in the capital of RS.

Already the value of commercial leasebased on 9 thousand ads, rose 1.75%. As it is an index lower than inflation (the 2021 IPCA was +10.06%), it means that there was a real drop in price. THE average of the rent is BRL 31.24 per m².

Most expensive and cheapest neighborhoods

The Menino Deus neighborhood, in the South Zone of the Capital, has the most expensive m² for sale, costing just over R$8,600. In the Historic Center, the value is R$ 3.8 thousand per m².

Sale: most representative neighborhoods Price per m² of commercial real estate in Porto Alegre Source: FipeZap

The highest value rent is for commercial properties in the Auxiliadora neighborhood, in the North Zone, costing R$ 36.60 per m². The cheapest is in Sarandi, for R$ 18.17.