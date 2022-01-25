Committee of the Brazilian Medical Association calls for annulment of government ordinance that defends ‘Covid kit’ | Health

In a repudiation note released this Monday (24), the Extraordinary Covid-19 Monitoring Committee of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) asked for the annulment of the Ministry of Health ordinance that rejected guidelines from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified System. (Conitec) on the so-called “Covid kit”.

Conitec spoke out against the use of medicines from the kit, such as hydroxychloroquine, to treat patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) with Covid-19.

According to the AMB committee, the arguments presented in the ordinance signed by the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs, Hélio Angotti Neto, not to accept Conitec’s recommendations “do not have the slightest scientific support” and are “fallacious scores”. ”.

Earlier, the Rede Sustentabilidade party entered the Federal Supreme Court to ask – in addition to the annulment of the ordinance – the removal of secretary Angotti Neto.

Ministry of Health contradicts scientists and the WHO and says that drugs without proven efficacy against Covid work, but vaccines do not

Last Friday (21), an ordinance signed by Angotti Neto refused to incorporate guidelines approved by Conitec for the treatment of Covid-19 in the public health network.

Among the measures suggested by the ministry’s advisory committee were the non-use of drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other ineffective drugs to treat the disease – both in outpatient clinics (mild cases) and in hospitals, when the patient is hospitalized.

As a basis for the decision, the Ministry of Health presented a technical note in which it stated that vaccines have no demonstration of safety and effectiveness.

The understanding is contrary to that adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulatory agencies in the sector, such as Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

In the conclusion, the secretary also lists the “possible selection bias of studies and guidelines previously made by other institutions” as reasons for rejection.

In the committee’s assessment, when questioning vaccines, the ordinance “goes beyond in terms of complete scientific misalignment”.

“In a disastrous table, it tries to mislead the understanding that Hydroxychloroquine/Chloroquine (HCQ/CQC) has proven efficacy and is safe, and incredibly discredits Covid vaccines by labeling them as ineffective and with doubts about safety”, says the text of the note.

“Contrary to what the SCTIE/MS ordinance says, at the current moment in January 2022 there is no more debate or scientific doubts about the non-effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine/Chloroquine (HCQ/CQC) and Ivermectin among other drugs in terms of clinical benefits to patients with Covid-19”, emphasizes the note, adding that “no Brazilian medical society or national or international public institution” recommends the use of medications from the so-called “Covid kit”.

The g1 sought out the Ministry of Health to find out if the ministry intends to respond to criticism and was waiting for a response until the last update of this report.

Earlier, the AMB released a bulletin from the same committee in which it states that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, “acts outside the simplest rules of conduct and expected ethical precepts” for the practice of medicine.

The agency lists “examples of errors of conduct and ethical lapses perpetrated by the minister”, including, according to the entity, postponing the start of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years and defending the use of ineffective drugs against Covid-19. .

“We are indignant and fearful at the omission, the comings and goings of the minister, as well as positions that contradict good scientific evidence, exposing the health and life of Brazilians”, highlights the bulletin.

The committee also says that Brazil is “on alert and asks for changes in health management”.