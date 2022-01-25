Confrontation between Colombia and Venezuela leaves five dead in 48 hours

Region is the scene of violence by the ELN and dissidents from the FARC; Iván Duque blames Venezuela

Alexandre Guzanshe/Codifo 13/Estadão Content – 02/17/2009 Five people were killed in the border region



Five people were killed in two days in northeast Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, during a confrontation between dissidents of the ex-guerrilla of the farc and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels. According to local police, two people were executed on Sunday, the 23rd, and another three on Saturday, in several municipalities in the department of Arauca. One of the victims was killed in the early hours of Sunday by armed men. In the middle of the morning, a man was killed in the same circumstances, in the center of the neighboring municipality of Arauquita. The day before, in two separate incidents, two people were executed in the municipality of Saravena. A fifth person was murdered on Saturday on a rural road between the town of La Esmeralda and the municipality of Fortu.

Arauca is the scene of a bloody confrontation between the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia, and dissidents from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which broke the 2016 peace agreement. beginning of the year. Colombia blames Venezuela for the resurgence of violence. according to the president Ivan Duque, illegal armed groups found refuge and protection on Venezuelan lands, which the government of Nicolas Maduro denies. Both countries broke off diplomatic relations shortly after Duque came to power in August 2018.

*With information from AFP