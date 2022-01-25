Construction company says it will generate more than a thousand job vacancies in São Luís – Jornal Pequeno

SÃO LUIS – The construction company MRV, through a release sent to the press, informed that it plans to open about one thousand job vacancies in the capital of Maranhão in 2022. In the Northeast, the construction company expects to launch 10 thousand housing units in the first half of the year. .

In addition, the company states that it will invest more than R$ 26 million in urban infrastructure works and “contribute to improving the quality of life of the communities that live close to the company’s projects.”

The construction company says that there will be three new projects launched in 2022, which together will total 1,088 units. “We ended 2021 in the state with an excellent sales volume, with a growth of 306% compared to the previous year. This year, we expect to maintain this growth, mainly due to the number of launches we will have in the Anil, Cohama and Turu regions. With these new investments, we are going to change the face of these neighborhoods, offering more quality of life and safety for the population”, emphasizes Alessandro Almeida, the company’s Sales Director.

Also according to Alessandro Almeida, the good expectations and the company’s large investments in the Northeast are due to the importance that the region has for the country’s economy and the growth potential that the sector has in these states.

“The Northeast has about 60 million Brazilians, which represents about 1/3 of the country’s population. According to projections from TCP Partners, with data from CBIC and Fundação João Pinheiro, point out that the region is responsible for the second largest housing deficit in the country, with 30%, behind only the Southeast. These data impact the sector and people’s desire for quality housing, so much so that the Northeastern population led the intention to purchase property during the pandemic, according to the latest survey released by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) ”, he said.

The executive also says that the intense increase in construction costs during the pandemic of almost 20%, according to the National Index of Construction Costs (INCC), did, in fact, affect property prices, but that was no reason to generate cuts in investment in projects and launches of new units.

“On the contrary, not only MRV, but the entire MRV&CO group is expanding its portfolio of brands and products to serve different audiences who are at different times in relation to the acquisition or lease of a property. For 2022, we are preparing the launch of new product lines and expansion of the activities of the other companies of the group in the Northeast”, he adds.