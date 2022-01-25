Corinthians announces expansion in terms of sponsorship and novelty in the men’s shirt

Corinthians marketing announced a novelty this Monday: a new sponsor for the men’s team. This is Spani Atacadista, a company that has sponsored the women’s team at Timão since last season. The expansion of the agreement, which encompasses both modalities, is valid for 2022 and 2023.

From the debut of the Parque São Jorge club in Paulistão, which takes place this Tuesday, against Ferroviária, the company logo will be stamped on the back bar of the men’s team uniform. In the women’s team, the brand will be displayed in the same position. As is customary, Timão did not disclose negotiation values.

Since October 2021, Spani already has a connection with Corinthians. In addition to the women’s team, the wholesaler appeared in training uniforms and the technical commission of the men’s team of Timão, and was also seen in spaces of Neo Química Arena.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, and Cléber Gomez, CEO of Grupo Zaragoza, celebrated the expansion of the partnership. The action was considered “victorious” by the representative of Timão.

“For Corinthians, it is a great satisfaction to count on Spani as a sponsor of both the women’s and men’s teams. This is a successful partnership and, with the strength of Vale do Paraíba, we will have an increasingly victorious path”, said the president of Corinthians.

“Corinthians is among the biggest clubs in the world, and being able to combine our brand to be part of the history of a team that goes beyond borders is an opportunity that every company seeks. I am sure that we will have a great return of identity for our brand and that this partnership will be marked with achievements on both sides”, commented Cléber.

See all sponsors of the Corinthians men’s team

Everyone’s Card (front of shorts): contract until April 2022

Ale (chest): contract until August 2022

Bitcoin Market (front bar of shirt): contract until December 2022

Poty (back of shorts): contract until December 2022

Spani (back of shirt): contract until December 2023

Taunsa (space not yet disclosed): contract until December 2023

Galera Bet (shoulders): contract until July 2025

Vitamins Neo Química/Hypera Pharma (master sponsorship): until December 2025

Banco BMG (sleeves): contract until December 2026

