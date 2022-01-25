Corinthians makes a joke and announces space for a new sponsor on the shirt; see details

Corinthians moved its social networks this Tuesday morning with some jokes with the fans to announce the new space of the sponsor Taunsa in its uniform. The sponsor responsible for signing Paulinho will be on the upper back of the uniform.

To kick off the announcement, Corinthians posted on social media about the start of a new season with Paulinho at Timão. “Today begins a new season with him in the squad! After so many years, it’s a joy to see it again. Gratitude, Tausa,” wrote the club in twitter. Corinthians, then, was promptly answered by the company’s profile: “I have to confess something to you: the anxiety here IS TOO HIGH! Hello, Corinthians, I want to participate in the party that will be this beginning of the season, ok?” – see the tweets below.

Shortly after, then, another post advanced the news. A photo of Paulinho’s number 15 shirt with the company logo on the upper back was posted by the club. “I had an idea of ​​how to thank Taunsa and bring her to celebrate Paulinho’s return with us…”, read the caption of the publication.

The club informed that the novelty has a deadline and will only last during the first four rounds of Paulistão. The action is yet another celebration for the return of Paulinho, who can make his debut on the second run this Tuesday, in front of Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The other three confrontations that will have Taunsa in the Corinthians shirt are against Santo André, Santos and Ituano.

Playback / Twitter

“This is another step in our partnership with Timão, which will always be evolving. We will certainly have other developments, which will benefit both sports and Brazilian agribusiness”, said Cleidson Cruz, CEO of Grupo Taunsa.

“This second action, which still involves the arrival of Paulinho, demonstrates the ability of this partnership to be significantly associated with the reinforcement it made possible. We are sure that the fans will applaud Paulinho’s return and keep this image in our hearts, with much gratitude to Taunsa”, added President Duilio shortly afterwards.

Taunsa is the most recent sponsor of Corinthians with a contract until the end of 2023. The partnership provides for participation in content from various fronts of the club during the period and is the first between one of the large national clubs and a company in the agriculture sector.

In addition to being instrumental in the hiring of midfielder Paulinho, who returned to the club after eight years, there is still the expectation of more financial contributions for the acquisition of other reinforcements. Today, Timão is looking for a strong striker in the market.

Check out the sponsors of the main squad of Corinthians

Everyone’s Card (front of shorts): contract until April 2022

Ale (chest): contract until August 2022

Spani (back hem of shirt): contract until 2023

Bitcoin Market (front bar of shirt): contract until December 2022

Poty (back of shorts): contract until December 2022

Taunsa (back of shirt): contract until December 2023

Galera Bet (shoulders): contract until July 2025

Neo Química Vitamins/Hypera Pharma (master sponsorship): until December 2025

Banco BMG (sleeves): contract until December 2026

Check out the tweets made for the announcement

Playback / Twitter

Playback / Twitter

