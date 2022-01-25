Corinthians vs Ferroviária: see probable lineups and where to watch the Paulistão duel

THE Corinthians kicks off its season on Tuesday (25), at 9 pm, against Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the first round of the Paulista Championship 2022.

The re-presentation of Timão took place on January 10th. From there until the expected debut in the state, the People’s Team held two training games, against Inter de Limeira and Audax-SP.

Corinthians is in Group A of Paulistão, alongside Guarani, Inter de Limeira and Água Santa. The competition is taken seriously by the coaching staff, who are looking not only for the title, but also to find the ideal team for the rest of the season.

For the duel at Neo Química Arena, fans should see some news in the starting lineup. Lucas Piton beat Fábio Santos in pre-season and must start on the left side. On the attack, the mantuan boy will start the match as a striker.

Under the command of coach Elano, Ferroviária tries to make noise and repeat the feat of last year, where it managed to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

For this, Ferrinha has experienced names in the squad, such as goalkeeper Saulo and midfielder Uillian Correia, in addition to the top scorer of the last edition of Paulistão, Bruno Mezenga, who scored nine goals in the competition in 2021.

Ferroviária is in Group B, with Novorizontino, São Bernardo and São Paulo.

Check out the match info:



CORINTHIANS x RAILWAY

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 1/25/2022 (Tuesday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Italo Magno by Paula Andrade

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois and Alberto Poletto Masseira

Where to follow: Premiere and Paulistao Play

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Lucas Piton; Gabriel (Du Queiroz), Willian, Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Mantuan.

Technician: Sylvinho.

Missings: Cantillo (serving the Colombian national team) and Roni (physical transition)

RAILWAY

Saul; Bernardo, Léo Rigo, Bruno Leonardo and Breno Lopes; Uillian Correia, Murilo Rangel and Vitinho; Danielzinho, Tcharlles, Bruno Mezenga and Gleyson.

Technician: Elano.