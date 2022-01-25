Corinthians vs Ferroviária: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

The Campeonato Paulista starts this Tuesday for Corinthians and Ferroviária. The teams duel from 21:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, for the first round of the competition. THE ge Tracks in Real Time – click here to track.

At Corinthians, eyes turn to Paulinho. So far, the midfielder is the team’s main signing for 2022 and may have his debut this Tuesday. If he is in good physical condition, he will compose the midfield with Gabriel and Renato Augusto.

For Sylvinho, the team’s coach, Paulistão is synonymous with the search for peace and tranquility to move forward towards the start of the Libertadores, in April. The coach has been heavily criticized by the fans, but he has the support of the board to remain in charge.

Holder of the top scorer of the last Paulistão, Bruno Mezenga, who returned to the team after playing in Serie B for Goiás, Ferroviária set as a goal, at least, to repeat the campaign of the last edition, when it reached the quarterfinals and was eliminated by São Paulo .

Winning the big teams is the first step towards qualifying in a group that has, again, São Paulo, Novorizontino, who returned to Serie B, and São Bernardo, who returns to the state elite with plans and investments never to leave.

Coach Elano Blumer has by his side striker Tcharlles, who scored the winning goal for Inter de Limeira over Corinthians in Paulistão in 2020.

Streaming: the match will be broadcast live from Premiere, with narration by Everaldo Marques and commentary by PVC, and from Paulistão Play.

Real time: The ge tracks all bids (click here to track).

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

As Sylvinho feared, in explanations given at his first press conference of the year, Corinthians starts Paulistão with the embezzlement of Cantillo. The defensive midfielder was hastily summoned to defend the Colombia national team in qualifying matches and will not be available.

Without him, who starts the year as a starter is Gabriel. In attack, the coach should promote the entry of Gustavo Mantuan, 20 years old, in the place of Jô, who started the pre-season late for having contracted Covid and, therefore, will be absent.

Who is out: Cantillo (Colombian national team), Roni (thigh pain), Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of an injury) and Jô (in physical recovery after Covid-19).

Possible team: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Willian, Renato Augusto, Paulinho and Róger Guedes; Gustavo Mantuan.

Ferroviária – Technician: Elano Blumer

Coach Elano Blumer shouldn’t have any big shortages, but he should start with a very different team from the one that finished Serie D in the quarterfinals. With 15 reinforcements hired, he should favor the most experienced, such as Uillian Correia, Tcharlles and Didi, but bet on revelations like Julio Vitor, his favorite since last year.

– Corinthians is the favourite, they play at home, but we prepared well, paddling in the same direction, the athletes understood the way we have to face the championship. I faced Corinthians several times and it is always very difficult. A team that has a big cast, regardless of the moment, is too big. But we have to fight,” said Elano.

Who is out: There is not

Probable team: Saulo; Gustavo Medina (Bruno Leonardo), Léo Rigo and Didi; Bernardo (Rafael Luiz), Uillian Correia, Marquinhos (Gegê), Murilo Rangel and João Lucas; Julio Vitor (Tcharlles) and Bruno Mezenga.

