Corinthians welcomes Ferroviria in the debut of Paulisto 2022; see details

The wait is over, Faithful! Corinthians debuts in the 2022 season on Tuesday night, when it hosts Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm, by Paulistão.

The match is eagerly awaited by Fiel, since, in addition to marking the reunion with the fans, it is the opportunity to see Paulinho on the field for the club again. In addition to the steering wheel, there is also the expectation of names like Renato Augusto, Willian and Giuliano working side by side – shirt 10, it is worth remembering, went through a period of injury and was away from the lawns for a while.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, is part of Group A of Paulistão, alongside Água Santa, Guarani and Inter de Limeira. In this phase, teams face opponents from the other groups, totaling 12 rounds.

Therefore, the My Helm separated all the details of the match so that you, the fan, know everything about the game. Check it out below!

Escalation!

Coach Sylvinho will have the absence of Cantillo, called up to defend the Colombian national team, Roni, recovering from an injury, and Jô, who missed his first training sessions for testing positive for Covid-19. In addition to the three, goalkeeper Guilherme, defenders Danilo Avelar and Robson Bambu, attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveira and striker Jonathan Cafu are not options.

With this, a possible Corinthians has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Gabriel), Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto; Willian, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

My Helm

The related

Sylvinho defined his related list with 24 names. Are they:

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli

Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian and Xavier

Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes

Arbitration

The referee chosen by the FPF to command the match is Thiago Luis Scarascati. He will be assisted by Daniel Luis Marques and José Lucas Candido de Souza at the flags, in addition to having the support of Marcio Henrique de Gois in charge of the video referee.

how to watch

Timão’s debut match in Paulistão will be broadcast twice. Alvinegro fans can watch the game for Paulistao Play or not Premiere, a paid channel that also works on the pay-per-view system – to learn more about the state’s broadcasting media, click here.

In addition, it is worth remembering, the match will have open gates for the Faithful. For more details on how to secure your ticket, click here.

Finally, the match can also be followed by the real time of the My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8 pm, and fans can interact with other netizens and have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 25 January,

Tue, 21:00 Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Premiere and Paulistão Play Paulista 30 Jan,

Sun, 6:30 pm Santo André vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista 02 Feb,

Wed, 21:35 Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Premiere, Record TV and Paulistão Play Paulista 06 Feb,

Sun, 6:30 pm Ituano x Corinthians

Stream: HBO Max Paulista 10 Feb,

Thu, 21:30 Corinthians x Mirassol

Stream: HBO Max Paulista

