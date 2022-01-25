Coronavirus transmission rate rises to 1.78 in Brazil, points out Imperial College | coronavirus

The transmission rate of the coronavirus in Brazil has risen to 1.78 this week, according to Imperial College London. It is the highest for the country since at least July 2020. Last week, the index had been at 1.35.

Imperial College has not calculated the index for Brazil since mid-December 2021, because of the data blackout at the Ministry of Health.

In practice, the rate of 1.78 means that every 100 infected people transmit the virus to another 178. Given the margin of error in the statistics, this rate can be higher (up to 1.94) or lower (up to 1.61). In these scenarios, every 100 people with the virus would infect another 194 or 161, respectively.

Symbolized by Rt, the “rate of contagion” is a number that translates the potential for a disease to spread: when it is greater than 1, each infected person transmits the disease to more than one person and the disease progresses. When it’s smaller, it backs off.

Brazil: record moving average

On Monday (24), Brazil registered 90,509 new known cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 24,134,946 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 150,236 – the highest registered so far and marking the seventh record in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +241%, indicating an upward trend in cases of the disease.

The country also recorded 267 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 623,412 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 307 – the highest recorded since October 31. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +152%, indicating an upward trend in deaths resulting from the disease.

World: highest daily average of deaths in 4 months

The world has reached the highest daily average of deaths from Covid-19 in 4 months, according to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

The data also show that the moving average of new cases broke a record for the 7th day in a row and exceeded 3.4 million infected per day in the last seven days.

The world recorded a daily average of 8,209 deaths on Monday (24), the highest level since September 24, 2021 (when the moving average was 8,358 – and on a downward trajectory).