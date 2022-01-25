Covid-19: deaths of unvaccinated people give ‘frustration and sadness’, says director of a reference hospital in RJ – 01/24/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Only 12.3% of the inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro have not yet taken any dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to the Municipal Health Department – ​​and part of this group are children who are still waiting for their turn to be immunized. But among those hospitalized for the disease in public hospitals in the city, the reality is different.

According to the secretariat, about 90% did not complete the vaccination schedule, and approximately 38% did not take any dose.

Roberto Rangel, medical director of Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, located in the neighborhood of Acari, in the north zone, says that he was already expecting new cases after the holidays, but not that the number was so high.

“The current moment ends up arousing a mixture of frustration and sadness for seeing lives being lost and patients in serious condition who might not be in this situation if they had accepted the vaccination. It is distressing for us who have been treating the disease for so many months.”

During the pandemic, Ronaldo Gazolla became a reference in the treatment of Covid-19. The hospital created one of the largest intensive care centers in the country, with 205 beds, and, in total, 400 exclusively for the care of patients caused by the new coronavirus.

In more critical phases, the institution has more than 3,200 health professionals from different specialties on duty.

When the vaccine finally arrived in Brazil, in January of last year, Rangel said that he imagined that we would soon be living better days, with calmer shifts at the hospital and less sad scenes and days of mourning, as had been happening for so many months.

“After a lot of effort to serve thousands of people, we released our last patient hospitalized for Covid in November 2021. It was a relief, an emotion and a reason to celebrate for the whole team. Then, suddenly, we saw everything again. new.”

‘Those who didn’t get vaccinated regretted it and feel guilty’

With the increase in cases between December and January, the doctor says he feels frustrated — especially since the people in the worst condition are those who decided to refuse the immunizer.

“It may seem obvious to some, but the entire population needs to understand that only the vaccine can save us from this disease.”

The most serious cases, points out Rangel, who is a family and community doctor, are patients who have not taken at least two doses of the vaccine, and the disease is usually even worse for those who have totally refused to be immunized.

“Another common factor among them is the feeling of regret. Those who are hospitalized and have not been vaccinated are asking for the immunizer, with the anxious idea that they can get better instantly. After the person experiences the disease and sees what it can cause, It is common for them to change their minds about vaccination.”

The doctor explains that it is possible to know the vaccination status of each patient from the form they fill out when they are admitted to hospital care.

“If the person or his family does not want to inform, it is still possible to cross the hospital system with that of the Ministry of Health, receiving in a specific way only the information of those who are hospitalized here.”

Among the stories that marked the doctor is that of a family that did not believe in the safety and efficacy of vaccines until receiving a home visit from agents of the municipal health team.

“The professionals managed to convince them to go to the post on the next possible date, but unfortunately the father of the family was contaminated soon afterwards.” The patient is currently intubated.

“He could have contracted the disease, but he wouldn’t be in such a serious situation if he had received the vaccine when he had the opportunity for his age group. The relatives express the feeling of guilt, they are very shaken, and our role is to offer psychological support for through a specialized team”, says Rangel.

Another case that marked him was that of a father and his son who were admitted to the hospital at the same time. By age, the whole family could have been vaccinated, but they and all close relatives refused the immunizer.

“The son, a 35-year-old man with some comorbidities, ended up dying. When the father woke up and was already in stable health, we had to break the news to him. Guilt took over him, who repeated the same sentence several times ‘ even if I didn’t get vaccinated, I should have made him get vaccinated’.”

High number of cases reflects the ability to transmit the omicron

Hospitalizations at Ronaldo Gazolla, the director points out, are almost exclusively due to Covid-19. “There are approximately 240 patients, and the rate of contagion seems much faster than before. Next week, we will be full, or close to it.”

The rapid increase in cases in Brazil – which this week hit twice the record for infections recorded in 24 hours – and in several other countries around the world since the end of last year is related to the spread of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

According to epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for Covid-19, there are three main reasons that make the omicron so transmissible:

The variant has developed mutations that allow easier adherence to human cells;

People can be reinfected even if they have had the disease before or have been vaccinated;

Virus replication takes place in the upper respiratory tract (unlike delta and other variants, which do so in the lower part), facilitating spread.

Some estimates by the UK Health Safety Agency suggest that it could be between two and more than three times more contagious than delta.

“What we notice is that in the whole city, cases are increasing, new hospitalizations happening in all units of the Unified Health System (SUS) — even because the data is centralized, and we see that the demand for beds is increasing a lot”, says Rangel.

Casualties in the team due to contamination of Covid-19 and influenza are also high at Ronaldo Gazolla.

“We are constantly working to bring in more people, and these casualties are across all categories of employees. Our focus now is on creating immediate replacement strategies, as we are with fewer people than at any other time in the pandemic.”

For now, the doctor’s assessment is that the new variant — and others that may still appear — leave the future scenario very open.

“What we can do is what we have been guiding since the beginning – encouraging vaccination, social distancing, the use of good masks and hygiene – what everyone already knows, but which a part of the population insists on not adhering.”