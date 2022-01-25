Covid-19 may no longer be a global emergency, says WHO

The WHO director-general said that covid-19 could cease to be a global health emergency in 2022, but warned that this possibility is linked to some goals and should not lead to hasty easing, as the current situation maintains favorable conditions for the emergence of more variants and that, therefore, it is still dangerous to assume “that we are at the end of the game” of the pandemic.

“We can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency and we can do it this year,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (24/01).

For this, according to the director-general of the WHO, countries need to make more efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatment, track the coronavirus and its emerging variants and keep restrictions in place.

“There are different scenarios of how the pandemic might play out and how the acute phase might end. But it’s It is dangerous to assume that the Omicron will be the last variant or that we are at the end of the game“, he warned.

“On the contrary, globally, conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge. potential for a more transmissible and deadly variant remains very real.”

The WHO has been demanding for months that countries do more to accelerate the distribution of vaccines to the poorest nations and has been urging all countries to vaccinate at least 70% of their populations by the middle of this year.

One Covid-19 death every 12 seconds

Half of the WHO’s 194 Member States have yet to reach the previous target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of 2021. – and 85% of African residents have not even received their first dose of the immunizer, Tedros said.

“I just don’tWe cannot declare the emergency phase of the pandemic as overunless we fill that gap,” he said. “On average last week, 100 cases were reported every three seconds and someone lost their life to Covid-19 every 12 seconds in the world.”

“It is true that we will live with covid-19 in the near future and that we need to learn to manage it. through a sustained and integrated system for acute respiratory diseases to help prepare us for future pandemics,” he said.

“But living with Covid-19 cannot mean that we will give this virus carte blanche. It cannot mean that we accept nearly 50,000 deaths a week for a preventable and treatable disease.”

The WHO Director-General also took the opportunity to appeal for a strengthening of the WHO and for an increase in the funding of the body. “Let me put this clearly: if the current funding model continues, the WHO is doomed to fail. The paradigm shift in world health that is needed now must be accompanied by a paradigm shift in funding for the World Health Organization.” , he said.