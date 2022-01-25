Covid-19: Pfizer and BioNTech Begin Clinical Trials of Omicron Variant Vaccine | coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that they have begun a clinical trial to test a new version of their Covid-19 vaccine for the omicron variant.

The study will evaluate 1,420 people aged between 18 and 55. Volunteers are divided into three groups:

The first involves people who received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine between 90 and 180 days prior to enrollment and who will receive one or two doses of the micron vaccine .

. The second includes people who received three doses of the current vaccine between 90 and 180 days before the study and will receive another dose of the original vaccine or a specific micron vaccine .

. The last group includes people who have never been vaccinated against covid and who will receive three doses of the specific omicron vaccine .

Pfizer’s director of vaccine research, Kathrin Jansen, said that while current data shows that boosters from the original vaccine protect against severe forms of the micron, the lab prefers to tread carefully.

“Remaining vigilant against the virus requires that we identify new approaches for people to maintain a high level of protection, and we believe that developing and investigating variant-based vaccines are essential in our efforts to achieve this goal,” Jansen explained.

Ugur Sahin, executive director of the German laboratory BioNTech, said that the protection of the original vaccine against mild and moderate Covid appeared to decrease more quickly in the case of the omicron.

“The study is part of our scientific approach to developing a variant-based vaccine that achieves a similar level of protection against the micron as recorded against previous variants, but with a longer duration of protection.”